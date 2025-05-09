Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A photo of Ryan Petroff. TPS/HO

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 9, 2025 1:38 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 3:07 pm.

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly striking and injuring five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a separate road rage incident weeks later.

Toronto police said the victims were sitting on a bench on the downtown campus’ Nelson Mandela Walk on April 15 when the suspect allegedly drove towards them, striking three people and injuring a fourth before fleeing the scene.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while two others were assessed on scene and did not require further medical treatment.

A fifth victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was identified in the days following the incident.

None of the injured were students or staff at the university.

Police said at least one of the victims was intentionally targeted by the suspect. However, they did not elaborate on the circumstances or the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

On Thursday, officers said the suspect was stopped by police and investigated following an alleged road rage incident in the Morningside Avenue and Highway 401 area. Details of what happened weren’t released by investigators.

Investigators identified the suspect as Ryan Petroff, 23, of Toronto.

He was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants and is facing several charges, including attempted murder, sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, three counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of dangerous conveyance of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Petroff was also charged with four counts of failure to comply with probation, three counts of leaving an accident scene/bodily harm and operation while prohibited.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

With files from Michael Talbot and John Marchesan

Top Stories

Pesticides, rats and mould: Canada's migrant workers exposed to 'unsafe and undignified' conditions, new report says

Migrant agricultural workers in Canada are calling on the federal government to raise the bar on “dirty” and “inhumane” living conditions which they say are “not meant for humans,” according...

47m ago

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

1h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney to unveil his new cabinet on Tuesday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to unveil his new cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

1h ago

Whitby ride-share driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting customer

A ride-share driver from Whitby has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a customer while on duty. Durham police say on May 3, they concluded an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. It's...

24m ago

