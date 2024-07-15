Experts debunk anti-sunscreen social media trends

Rain or shine, sunscreen is a year-round must, and it’s especially crucial during the hot and sunny summer months we’ve been enjoying recently. But experts are seeing two different social media trends about the skin care product that could cause serious health problems in the long run.

“A lot of people get their information from these types of sources so it’s important for people to be responsible when putting that information out there,” said Dr. Renita Ahluwalia, lead dermatologist at the Canadian Dermatology Centre.

Dr. Ahluwalia is one of several health professionals sounding the alarm on an anti-sunscreen movement growing online.

“This has been translating to what people are telling us in the office. A lot of patients don’t want to wear sunscreen because of some of the things they’ve heard online and all of that is false information.”

Dr. Ahluwalia said she is seeing several myths in videos that dermatologists and health professionals are taking extra time to debunk.

“I’ve heard strange, viral trends where people are using sunscreen for contouring, like they are just putting it in certain areas and not others. I know some of my patients have brought up that Kristin Cavallari recently said she doesn’t wear sunscreen; all these things are actually really dangerous.”

Another social media trend raising eyebrows is DIY sunscreen.

“I’ve seen different formulations and different things online where they’re including substances that could be quite a potential for an allergic reactions, so not only would they not work, they could potentially harm the skin,” said Dr. Ahluwalia.

Dr. Ahluwalia is stressing that sunscreen is key to protecting against all things directly related to sun exposure, including sun burns which can lead to skin cancer.

“There is no scientific evidence to suggest that sunscreen is harmful in anyway, wear sunscreen everyday, 365 days a year. There’s a ton of information to suggest that it prevents skin cancer and prevents burning and prevents signs of photo aging.”

Experts say it is a lot of information to sift through, so if you are confused and concerned about which products are regulated, look for the Canadian Dermatology Association logo on approved sunscreens being sold in stores across the country.