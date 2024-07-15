Trump assassination attempt puts renewed focus on safety of Canadian politicians

Are Canadian politicians safe?

That question holds more weight than ever after the startling assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump on the weekend.

Speaking at an event in New Brunswick on Monday morning, Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc said Canada’s spy agency and Mounties have increased vigilance following the attempt on Trump’s life at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“CSIS is always at work collecting information that helps the RCMP adjust their security posture where necessary,” LeBlanc said.

“I am confident that the RCMP will do what’s necessary to protect elected leaders in Canada.”

LeBlanc refused, however, to say if there has been an increase in threats against Canadian politicians since the attack on Trump, which claimed the life of a former fire chief, wounded two other men, and left a defiant Trump with a bloody ear after he was grazed by a bullet.

“We don’t discuss specific threats, the number of threats, the nature of the threats, because it can in fact encourage other people,” LeBlanc said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his team follows the advice of the RCMP when it comes to staying safe, and he won’t be intimidated.

“It’s not going to stop me from doing the work I’m going to do because I know how important it is,” he said.

Singh says he’s seen an increase in threats aimed notably at “women and marginalized community members who are feeling really targeted and attacked.”

“We should not have a political climate where people are afraid of violence and harassment and don’t want to get into politics because of that,” Singh stressed.

Canada is no stranger to violence in federal politics.

In 2014, Corporal Nathan Cirillo died after he was shot at point-blank range on October 22, 2014 as he stood watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa.

Cpl. Nathan Cirillo of Hamilton was killed near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 22, 2014. FACEBOOK

The gunman, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, then stormed Parliament Hill’s Centre Block where he was shot and killed by the House of Commons Sergeant-at-Arms, Kevin Vickers. Three other people suffered minor injuries.

On the morning of July 2, 2020 a Manitoba man rammed his truck into the gates at Prime Minister Trudeau’s home at Rideau Hall.

The 46-year-old military reservist, later identified as Corey Hurren, was arrested while he was headed on foot to confront the Prime Minister.

He was sentenced to six years in prison minus one year for time served.