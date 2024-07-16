Environment Canada has issued thunderstorm watches and warnings for the GTA as another day of hot and humid conditions brings a risk of storms for the region on Tuesday.

A warning is in effect for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham. Other areas of the GTA are under a watch.

“Thunderstorms are tracking eastward over southern Ontario and may produce isolated damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and large hail,” the National Weather Agency states.

“This severe thunderstorm is located near highway 401 at highway 400, moving northeast at 50 km/h.”

The storms, which are forecasted to arrive in the morning and continue into the afternoon, could bring up to 50 millimetres of rain and produce wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, accompanied by nickel-sized hail.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. On Monday, downpours and thunderstorms led to flooding in some areas across the GTA.

680 NewsRadio Toronto meteorologist Jill Taylor says the risk of thunderstorms will last until around 2 p.m.

Environment Canada had previously issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario over the weekend. That alert ended Monday but could be reissued on Tuesday, as temperatures are expected to reach 28 C but feel more like 38 with the humidity.

Taylor says refreshing air is on the way for Wednesday and the rest of the week with temperatures ranging from the mid- to high-20s.

