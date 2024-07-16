updated

Toronto, parts of GTA under a thunderstorm warning amid humid conditions

Dark clouds in the sky
Dark clouds in the sky as a thunderstorm approaches. (File photo)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 16, 2024 8:34 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 9:24 am.

Environment Canada has issued thunderstorm watches and warnings for the GTA as another day of hot and humid conditions brings a risk of storms for the region on Tuesday.

A warning is in effect for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham. Other areas of the GTA are under a watch.

“Thunderstorms are tracking eastward over southern Ontario and may produce isolated damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and large hail,” the National Weather Agency states.

“This severe thunderstorm is located near highway 401 at highway 400, moving northeast at 50 km/h.”

The storms, which are forecasted to arrive in the morning and continue into the afternoon, could bring up to 50 millimetres of rain and produce wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, accompanied by nickel-sized hail.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. On Monday, downpours and thunderstorms led to flooding in some areas across the GTA.

680 NewsRadio Toronto meteorologist Jill Taylor says the risk of thunderstorms will last until around 2 p.m.

Environment Canada had previously issued a heat warning for most of southern Ontario over the weekend. That alert ended Monday but could be reissued on Tuesday, as temperatures are expected to reach 28 C but feel more like 38 with the humidity.

Taylor says refreshing air is on the way for Wednesday and the rest of the week with temperatures ranging from the mid- to high-20s.

For a look at your extended forecast, and to sign up for the Weather Guarantee Contest, click here.

Top Stories

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

1h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

1h ago

Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan

Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices. The agency reported Tuesday...

breaking

30m ago

Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency
Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency

Ontario's health agency is reporting a rise in Mpox infections after 67 cases were reported between January 1 and June 15. Public Health Ontario says during all of last year, there were only 33 confirmed...

3h ago

