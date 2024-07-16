Roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

A rainfall warning was issued for Toronto, as Environment Canada warned of approximately 75 millimetres of rain throughout the morning hours. Canada’s weather agency said 40 millimetres of rain fell within the hour in some localized areas.

This forced the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) to issue a flood watch.

“Current weather forecast suggests flooding from river systems is possible in TRCA watersheds due to heavy rain and thunderstorm risk that could lead to high runoff, flooding or erosion,” the TRCA said. “Due to the total rainfall expected, all TRCA rivers within the GTA may experience higher than normal water levels and greater flows for all of Tuesday, July 16.”

Lanes were blocked on the westbound and eastbound portion of Lake Shore Boulevard from Newfoundland Road to beyond Ontario Drive due to severe flooding.

The Gardiner Expressway west of Jarvis Street is almost entirely flooded, and reports indicate that Cherry and Yonge Streets were also greatly impacted by significant amounts of water in the area.

TTC stations, GTA roadways affected by heavy rain

St. Patrick Station was forced to close on Tuesday morning due to heavy rain. A spokesperson also said eastbound trains were bypassing Christie Station.

Peel Regional Police said authorities received reports of manhole covers lifting due to the volume of rain and advised motorists to be cautious.

Halton Regional Police noted that Guelph Line between Dundas Street and No. 1 Side Road was forced to close on Tuesday morning and urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Heavy rain experienced on Monday also caused similar flooding concerns across Toronto, affecting the Don Valley Parkway at Dundas Street, Lake Shore Boulevard at Rees Street, and Ontario Place.

510 Spadina: Detour southbound via Spadina Ave and Queens Quay W due to water pooling. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) July 16, 2024

TRAFFIC ALERT:

-You may have noticed its RAINING !!!!

-we have had reports of manhole covers lifting due to the volume of rain

-be cautious when driving today!!

-remember to use your full head light system

-if you see a manhole cover displaced

-call 3-1-1 or 905-453-3311 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 16, 2024