Flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Toronto flooding
Heavy rain has left many downtown intersections flooded, pictured pedestrians tread through water while crossing at York and Lake Shore in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan 2019

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 16, 2024 10:36 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 10:40 am.

Roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

A rainfall warning was issued for Toronto, as Environment Canada warned of approximately 75 millimetres of rain throughout the morning hours. Canada’s weather agency said 40 millimetres of rain fell within the hour in some localized areas.

This forced the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) to issue a flood watch.

“Current weather forecast suggests flooding from river systems is possible in TRCA watersheds due to heavy rain and thunderstorm risk that could lead to high runoff, flooding or erosion,” the TRCA said. “Due to the total rainfall expected, all TRCA rivers within the GTA may experience higher than normal water levels and greater flows for all of Tuesday, July 16.”

Lanes were blocked on the westbound and eastbound portion of Lake Shore Boulevard from Newfoundland Road to beyond Ontario Drive due to severe flooding.

The Gardiner Expressway west of Jarvis Street is almost entirely flooded, and reports indicate that Cherry and Yonge Streets were also greatly impacted by significant amounts of water in the area.

TTC stations, GTA roadways affected by heavy rain

St. Patrick Station was forced to close on Tuesday morning due to heavy rain. A spokesperson also said eastbound trains were bypassing Christie Station.

Peel Regional Police said authorities received reports of manhole covers lifting due to the volume of rain and advised motorists to be cautious.

Halton Regional Police noted that Guelph Line between Dundas Street and No. 1 Side Road was forced to close on Tuesday morning and urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Heavy rain experienced on Monday also caused similar flooding concerns across Toronto, affecting the Don Valley Parkway at Dundas Street, Lake Shore Boulevard at Rees Street, and Ontario Place.

Top Stories

Toronto, parts of GTA under rainfall warning, up to 75 mm possible
Toronto, parts of GTA under rainfall warning, up to 75 mm possible

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warning and thunderstorm watches for the GTA as another day of hot and humid conditions brings heavy downpours and a risk of storms for the region. A rainfall...

updated

3m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

2h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

3h ago

Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan

Economists say an unexpected dip in the national inflation rate bodes well for the prospects of the Bank of Canada making a second straight cut to its benchmark interest rate when it meets later this month. Canada's...

breaking

30m ago

