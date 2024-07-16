Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers’ strike

A Walmart in Belleville shows empty shelves of wine amid the LCBO strike on July 15, 2024.
A Walmart in Belleville shows empty shelves of wine amid the LCBO strike on July 15, 2024. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond and Richard Southern

Posted July 16, 2024 7:02 pm.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 7:03 pm.

On the 12th day of the LCBO strike, the union, which represents nearly 10,000 workers, says they will be returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) confirmed to CityNews they will be re-entering negotiations with LCBO management.

The announcement comes the same day an ad from the LCBO appeared in newspapers and on television screens saying the strike did not need to happen and that the LCBO has worked hard to avoid it.

Workers walked off the job on Friday July 5 and have spent the last nearly two weeks picketing LCBO locations and warehouses.

A major sticking point for the union has been the plan to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages at convenience stores and grocery stores across the province.

OPSEU said the current plan from the Ford government could mean thousands of lost jobs across the province along with millions of dollars in public revenue.

On Monday, the provincial government announced it was fast-tracking its alcohol expansion plan to allow grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink beverages as of Thursday rather than August 1.

The accelerated move is part of an already fast-tracked plan to expand alcohol sales in the province. Ford’s previous plan was to have beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and all grocery stores by 2026, but in May, he announced that it would instead happen this year.

