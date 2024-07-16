‘Strike did not need to happen’: LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 16, 2024 5:40 am.

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign.

The ad in newspapers and on television screens this morning says the strike did not need to happen and that the LCBO has worked hard to avoid it.

“I want to thank you for your patience as our 10,000 OPSEU-represented employees have been on strike. We know that this has been an inconvenience to our customers, including small businesses across Ontario looking to shop with us,” the ad, signed by President George Soleas, reads.

“Our offer to OPSEU, before they left the table, included job security, wage increases, more full-time employees, and improved benefits for our casual employees. That offer was made on July 4. The union has never responded, instead making it clear they are striking over ready-to-drink beverages, such as coolers, and where people are allowed to buy them.”

The provincial government announced on Monday it was fast-tracking its alcohol expansion plan to allow grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink beverages as of Thursday rather than August 1.

The accelerated move is part of an already fast-tracked plan to expand alcohol sales in the province. Ford’s previous plan was to have beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and all grocery stores by 2026, but in May, he announced that it would instead happen this year.

Both sides resort to public back-and-forth

In its latest statement, the union says it is prepared to continue talks as soon as Premier Doug Ford and the LCBO are clear that they are prepared to bargain in good faith, revisit public policies, and protect public revenues.

“Instead of bargaining in good faith with the union and revisiting public policy that’s flat-out bad for Ontario, Ford is only focused on pushing his harmful agenda – he can’t be trusted,” said Colleen MacLeod, Chair of the Bargaining Team.

“Ford’s picking a fight with workers and the people of Ontario who are in this fight with us. They know that giving away billions in public revenues will affect all of us – and that our win is their win, too. It’s why we’re fighting for a fair collective agreement at the table and better policies in the streets.”

The LCBO’s ad, meanwhile, states that “we want to end the strike.”

“We have asked repeatedly for OPSEU to join us at the table and negotiate for their members. We’re waiting.”

