Madonna and Elton John end their decades-long feud

Madonna shared a photo of herself with Elton John backstage at Saturday Night Live. (@Madonna)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 7, 2025 9:10 pm.

Pop stars Elton John and Madonna have put an end to their decades-long feud.

On Monday, the Queen of Pop shared a photo on Instagram where she’s pictured with “Rocket Man” himself.

“We finally buried the hatchet,” Madonna wrote, attached to a photo of the pair backstage following Elton’s rare appearance on Saturday Night Live on the weekend.

“Over the decades, it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist,” Madonna added. “I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go.”

The “Like a virgin” singer said she needed to confront him after years of mudslinging in the press.

When the two finally met face-to-face, Elton apparently asked for forgiveness.

“The wall between us fell down,” Madonna added. “Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes, we were hugging.”

She also teased the possibility of a future collaboration.

“He told me he [had] written a song for me, and he wanted to collaborate,” Madonna shared. “It was like everything came full circle!”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver has been taken into custody after up to 11 vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just...

2h ago

Fourteen-hour wait at Vaughan hospital highlights staffing crisis in Ontario

A 14-hour wait in the emergency room of the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital over the weekend is highlighting the ongoing health care staffing crisis in Ontario. Blawal Aleem and his wife spent Saturday...

8m ago

COVID-19 restrictions banning protests in 2021 were unconstitutional, Ontario's top court rules

Provincial restrictions on gatherings that prohibited peaceful protests in Ontario for several weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic were unconstitutional, the province's top court ruled Monday. The...

4h ago

Johnny Gaudreau’s widow welcomes third baby, 7 months after his death

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of the late NHL hockey player, Johnny Gaudreau, is sharing a photo of the couple’s newborn son. She posted the photo to her Instagram page on Monday where she announced...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver has been taken into custody after up to 11 vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just...

2h ago

Fourteen-hour wait at Vaughan hospital highlights staffing crisis in Ontario

A 14-hour wait in the emergency room of the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital over the weekend is highlighting the ongoing health care staffing crisis in Ontario. Blawal Aleem and his wife spent Saturday...

8m ago

COVID-19 restrictions banning protests in 2021 were unconstitutional, Ontario's top court rules

Provincial restrictions on gatherings that prohibited peaceful protests in Ontario for several weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic were unconstitutional, the province's top court ruled Monday. The...

4h ago

Johnny Gaudreau’s widow welcomes third baby, 7 months after his death

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of the late NHL hockey player, Johnny Gaudreau, is sharing a photo of the couple’s newborn son. She posted the photo to her Instagram page on Monday where she announced...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Why not all websites let you opt out of cookies

A consumer reached out to Speakers Corner wondering why not all websites allow you to opt out from them collecting cookies. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

5:50
Industry Minister Anita Anand on the future of the auto sector in Canada

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Industry Minister Anita Anand to discuss how Ottawa is planning to ensure the auto manufacturing sector doesn’t pack up and leave Canada amid Donald Trump's tariff turmoil.

14h ago

2:50
Downtown Toronto residents frustrated by Ontario Line construction noise

Residents in a busy stretch of downtown Toronto are calling on Metrolinx to come up with solutions to lower the blaring noise from Ontario Line construction. Afua Baah reports.
1:31
Weather gradually warming up later this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up later this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.
3:10
Democrats, Republicans respond to global 'Hands Off' protests against Trump and Musk

Democrats are sounding the alarm over the Trump administrations choices after a weekend full of protests condemning the U.S. President. Karling Donoghue reports.
More Videos