Madonna and Elton John end their decades-long feud

Pop stars Elton John and Madonna have put an end to their decades-long feud.

On Monday, the Queen of Pop shared a photo on Instagram where she’s pictured with “Rocket Man” himself.

“We finally buried the hatchet,” Madonna wrote, attached to a photo of the pair backstage following Elton’s rare appearance on Saturday Night Live on the weekend.

“Over the decades, it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist,” Madonna added. “I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go.”

The “Like a virgin” singer said she needed to confront him after years of mudslinging in the press.

When the two finally met face-to-face, Elton apparently asked for forgiveness.

“The wall between us fell down,” Madonna added. “Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes, we were hugging.”

She also teased the possibility of a future collaboration.

“He told me he [had] written a song for me, and he wanted to collaborate,” Madonna shared. “It was like everything came full circle!”