Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

English and French containers for Original Silk Almond milk are shown
English and French containers for Original Silk Almond milk are shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Food Inspection Agency

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2024 9:39 pm.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says two people have died after an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to the recall of plant-based refrigerated beverages.

Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk were recalled earlier this month, as was Great Value brand almond milk.

Most of the recalled products have best-before dates up to and including Oct. 4.

The agency did not provide details about the deaths in a public health notice, but says there have been 12 laboratory-confirmed cases of the illness.

It says 10 cases were in Ontario, while Quebec and Nova Scotia had one each, with nine hospitalizations.

The agency says people became sick between August 2023 and early July 2024.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says products contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

