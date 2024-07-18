Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in the city’s west end.

Investigators say they were called to the home on Weston Road near Humber Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on July 11 for reports someone had been wounded. When they arrived they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma.

“Life-saving measures were performed but the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a release on Thursday.

The extent of the woman’s injuries was not specified.

The woman has been identified as Margoth Arriaza of Toronto. She is the city’s 47th homicide of the year.

Police say there is no suspect description and are asking anyone with information to contact them.