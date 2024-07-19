Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

FILE - A sign for Microsoft offices is seen, May 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

By The Associated Press and Hana Mae Nassar

Posted July 19, 2024 3:46 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 5:02 am.

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world.

Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

“Multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress,” Microsoft wrote on X just before 1 a.m. Pacific.

“We’re continuing to reroute the affected traffic to healthy infrastructure,” the company said hours prior.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

News outlets in Australia reported that airlines, telecommunications providers and banks, and media broadcasters were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems. Some New Zealand banks said they were also offline.

Locally, some callers to CityNews reported that outages were affecting some flights at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The airport has not said whether any delays or other impacts were related to the global outage, though there were some disruptions due to “resource constraints” that NAV CANADA had announced earlier in the day Thursday.

In the U.S., the FAA said the airlines United, American, Delta and Allegiant had all been grounded. Airports in Europe and Australia also reported problems. CityNews has reached out to YVR, as well as local health authorities, to confirm whether reported impacts are related to the Microsoft issue.

Many people took to social media to say they have been affected by the outage, with some sharing that they had encountered the “blue screen of death,” which Microsoft refers to as Blue Screen errors.

This “can occur if a serious problem causes Windows to shut down or restart unexpectedly,” Microsoft explains on its website.

“These errors can be caused by both hardware and software issues,” the company adds.

Top Stories

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

7h ago

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle downtown
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle downtown

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corkville neighbourhood on Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen Street East and Sackville Street just before 6...

8h ago

Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home
Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in the city's west end. Investigators say they were called to the home on Weston Road near Humber Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on July...

11h ago

Toronto police make arrest in hate-motivated assault investigation
Toronto police make arrest in hate-motivated assault investigation

A Toronto man is facing 10 charges after he allegedly spray-painted Palestinian and Pride flags and then assaulted a bystander who tried to stop him. Investigators say the suspect was spray painting...

12h ago

