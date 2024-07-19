A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world.

Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

“Multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress,” Microsoft wrote on X just before 1 a.m. Pacific.

Multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress. More details can be found within the admin center under MO821132 and on https://t.co/uSHwRmYdzx — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 19, 2024

“We’re continuing to reroute the affected traffic to healthy infrastructure,” the company said hours prior.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

News outlets in Australia reported that airlines, telecommunications providers and banks, and media broadcasters were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems. Some New Zealand banks said they were also offline.

Locally, some callers to CityNews reported that outages were affecting some flights at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The airport has not said whether any delays or other impacts were related to the global outage, though there were some disruptions due to “resource constraints” that NAV CANADA had announced earlier in the day Thursday.

In the U.S., the FAA said the airlines United, American, Delta and Allegiant had all been grounded. Airports in Europe and Australia also reported problems. CityNews has reached out to YVR, as well as local health authorities, to confirm whether reported impacts are related to the Microsoft issue.

Microsoft is currently experiencing a global outage which is impacting select systems at Heathrow. Flights are operational and we are implementing contingency plans to minimise any impact on journeys. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information. pic.twitter.com/s6Psd6pHUB — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) July 19, 2024

Many people took to social media to say they have been affected by the outage, with some sharing that they had encountered the “blue screen of death,” which Microsoft refers to as Blue Screen errors.

This “can occur if a serious problem causes Windows to shut down or restart unexpectedly,” Microsoft explains on its website.

“These errors can be caused by both hardware and software issues,” the company adds.