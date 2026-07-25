Scarborough man charged with murder, 2 others wanted in fatal Brampton shooting last month
Posted July 25, 2026 9:50 am.
One man is in custody, and police are searching for two other suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton last month.
Police in Peel Region were called to the Sandalwood Parkway and Crown Victoria Drive area just after 7 p.m. on June 4 for reports of a shooting. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Jamal Edwards of Brampton.
Following an investigation, 24-year-old Bakiram Balakumar of Scarborough was arrested on July 21 and charged with first-degree murder.
Investigators say they are also searching for two other suspects who were caught on surveillance video.
“They should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a release on July 25.