Scarborough man charged with murder, 2 others wanted in fatal Brampton shooting last month

Photo of Bakiram Balakumar of Scarborough who has been charged with murder in June 4, 2026, fatal shooting in Brampton. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 25, 2026 9:50 am.

One man is in custody, and police are searching for two other suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton last month.

Police in Peel Region were called to the Sandalwood Parkway and Crown Victoria Drive area just after 7 p.m. on June 4 for reports of a shooting. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Jamal Edwards of Brampton.

Following an investigation, 24-year-old Bakiram Balakumar of Scarborough was arrested on July 21 and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say they are also searching for two other suspects who were caught on surveillance video.

“They should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a release on July 25.

Surveillance photos of two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on June 4, 2026, in Brampton. PRP/HO

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