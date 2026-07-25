Reports claim Canadian intern arrested for spying at NATO military headquarters

Two men walk past the NATO logo during the NATO Defense Industry Forum at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP)

By John Marchesan

Posted July 25, 2026 9:01 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2026 9:02 am.

Authorities in Belgium have arrested a Canadian intern on suspicion of spying for another country at NATO’s military headquarters, according to several international reports.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office is quoted as saying the woman is of Chinese descent, adding she is believed to be “a member of a criminal organization.” It did not identify the woman or say which country she is accused of spying for, nor did it identify the criminal organization.

Officials say the woman was working at NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied ​Powers Europe (SHAPE) in the Belgian city of Mons. SHAPE is responsible for planning and executing NATO’s military operations.

Belgian intelligence and the police force reportedly searched the woman’s home and place of work on Thursday before she was taken into custody on Friday.

A spokesperson was quoted as saying there was no indication that operations at NATO or SHAPE had been compromised.

CityNews has reached out to Canadian officials for comment but has yet to receive a response.

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