Public health officials concerned someone in Toronto may have been exposed to rabies

a northern long-eared bat is held
In this Feb. 8, 2017 photo, a northern long-eared bat, is held at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, in Cleveland. HE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Dejak

By John Marchesan

Posted July 19, 2024 8:39 pm.

Toronto Public Health says it is looking for the person who may have been exposed to rabies after dropping off a bat at a Queen Street animal hospital earlier in the week.

Health officials say the bat was taken to the VCA Kew Beach Animal Hospital around 6 p.m. on July 16. The bat has since tested positive for rabies.

The individual is asked to contact TPH so they can assess the risk of being infected with rabies from this exposure.

“The overall risk of being exposed to rabies in the city is very low, unless direct contact was made with an infected animal’s saliva,” TPH said in a release on Friday.

The person in question is asked to call TPH after hours at 311 or 416-392-2489 if outside of Toronto, and ask to speak to the Healthy Environments manager on call. They can also call 416-338-7600 during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

