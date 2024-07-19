WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs recalled due to Listeria concerns

WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs, creamy mustard sauce
WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs, creamy mustard sauce is being recalled due to Listeria concerns. CFIA/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 19, 2024 4:48 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs, creamy mustard sauce due to Listeria concerns.

The agency says the recall was made following test results and that no illnesses have been reported due to consuming the product.

The product in question comes in variable sizes, has a best-before date of July 20, 2024, and bears the UPC 6 28123 55000 6.

According to the CFIA, the product was distributed online, in Ontario and Quebec.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Products contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms of listeriosis can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Earlier this month, numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages were recalled due to Listeria concerns.

Ontario’s Health Ministry confirmed two listeriosis deaths have been linked to the recalled milk products. Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia have fallen ill after consuming the products.

