1 injured after police car and ATV collide in North York

A Toronto police cruiser
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 22, 2024 11:09 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 11:33 pm.

One person has been injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police car in North York.

Police were called to Jane Street and Giltspur Drive just after 10 p.m. Monday night.

One person from the ATV was transported to hospital with unknown injuries and a second person was uninjured.

It’s unclear what led to the collision.

Police are still investigating the incident and a large presence is expected in the area.

Sheppard Avenue West at Oakdale Rd, at Lomar Drive, at Laura Road and at Jane is closed to traffic.

