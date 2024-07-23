A suspected impaired driver from Mississauga facing charges in a deadly crash that took the life of a 15-year-old girl last week in Brampton has been identified.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the McLaughlin Road and Horwood Drive area at around 8:15 p.m. on July 12 for reports of what authorities described as a violent collision.

It was determined that two vehicles were involved, and following the crash, one vehicle spun, mounting a sidewalk, striking and killing the victim, a 15-year-old girl from Brampton, who was walking in the area.

A second pedestrian was treated for minor injuries at the collision scene.

On July 12, Mandeep Singh, a 36-year-old man from Mississauga, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand – accident resulting in death (alcohol), dangerous operation causing death and operation while impaired causing death.

He’s expected to appear in court on July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.