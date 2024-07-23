Mississauga man identified in collision that killed 15-year-old pedestrian

Peel Regional Police officers block off the intersection of McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton Friday evening.
Peel Regional Police officers block off the intersection of McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton Friday evening. CITYNEWS / Hugues Cormier

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 23, 2024 5:37 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 5:39 am.

A suspected impaired driver from Mississauga facing charges in a deadly crash that took the life of a 15-year-old girl last week in Brampton has been identified.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the McLaughlin Road and Horwood Drive area at around 8:15 p.m. on July 12 for reports of what authorities described as a violent collision.

It was determined that two vehicles were involved, and following the crash, one vehicle spun, mounting a sidewalk, striking and killing the victim, a 15-year-old girl from Brampton, who was walking in the area.

A second pedestrian was treated for minor injuries at the collision scene.

On July 12, Mandeep Singh, a 36-year-old man from Mississauga, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand – accident resulting in death (alcohol), dangerous operation causing death and operation while impaired causing death.

He’s expected to appear in court on July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

38m ago

Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina
Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina

With travel times on Spadina Avenue tripling ever since buses replaced streetcars on the 510 route, the city has been scrambling to find solutions to make the commute less painful for drivers, transit...

11h ago

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

14h ago

Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?
Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?

Toronto city councillors, who presided last week over a city of inundated transit stations, roadways and basements, are set to discuss how to make the metropolis more resilient to climate-fuelled floods.  Mayor...

33m ago

Top Stories

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

38m ago

Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina
Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina

With travel times on Spadina Avenue tripling ever since buses replaced streetcars on the 510 route, the city has been scrambling to find solutions to make the commute less painful for drivers, transit...

11h ago

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

14h ago

Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?
Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?

Toronto city councillors, who presided last week over a city of inundated transit stations, roadways and basements, are set to discuss how to make the metropolis more resilient to climate-fuelled floods.  Mayor...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.

11h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

11h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

12h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

15h ago

More Videos