Maple Leafs sign Connor Dewar to 1-year contract

Connor Dewar
Toronto Maple Leafs' Connor Dewar watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Karl B DeBlaker/AP Photo).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 24, 2024 6:31 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free agent Connor Dewar, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal is worth $1.18 million for the 2024-25 season. Dewar will be a restricted free agent next summer.

The Maple Leafs acquired Dewar, 25, on March 8 from the Minnesota Wild for Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a 4th-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Dewar, a 3rd-round selection of the Wild in 2018, appeared in 17 regular season games for the Maple Leafs, scoring a goal and registering five points. In all, Dewar finished the season with 11 goals and eight assists across 67 games split between the Leafs and Wild.

He played in six playoff games, adding one assist.

Winger Nicholas Robertson is now Toronto’s lone restricted free agent without a contract for next season. He reportedly asked for a trade from the Maple Leafs, but it’s unclear if that will be granted.

Robertson, 22, was selected in the 2nd round (53rd overall) of the 2019 Draft by Toronto. Various injuries limited his time in the NHL, but the offensive-minded winger managed to appear in a career-high 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season, finishing with 14 goals and 27 points. He played in six playoff games.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

One person is dead, and three others are injured following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road...

updated

3m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

9h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

36m ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

2h ago

Top Stories

One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
One dead, 3 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

One person is dead, and three others are injured following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road...

updated

3m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

9h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

36m ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

12h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

13h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

13h ago

4:58
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March

Anti-gun violence advocate and community leader Louis March died Saturday after a short illness. Faiza Amin spoke with his brother Adrian Aitcheson about Louis lasting legacy.

14h ago

More Videos