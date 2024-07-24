The Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free agent Connor Dewar, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal is worth $1.18 million for the 2024-25 season. Dewar will be a restricted free agent next summer.

The Maple Leafs acquired Dewar, 25, on March 8 from the Minnesota Wild for Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a 4th-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Dewar, a 3rd-round selection of the Wild in 2018, appeared in 17 regular season games for the Maple Leafs, scoring a goal and registering five points. In all, Dewar finished the season with 11 goals and eight assists across 67 games split between the Leafs and Wild.

He played in six playoff games, adding one assist.

Winger Nicholas Robertson is now Toronto’s lone restricted free agent without a contract for next season. He reportedly asked for a trade from the Maple Leafs, but it’s unclear if that will be granted.

Robertson, 22, was selected in the 2nd round (53rd overall) of the 2019 Draft by Toronto. Various injuries limited his time in the NHL, but the offensive-minded winger managed to appear in a career-high 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season, finishing with 14 goals and 27 points. He played in six playoff games.