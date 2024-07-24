Crowdstrike blames bug for letting bad data slip through, leading to global tech outage

A technician works on an information display near United Airlines gates at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Friday, July 19, 2024, after a faulty CrowdStrike update caused a major internet outage for computers running Microsoft Windows. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 6:58 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 8:12 am.

Crowdstrike is blaming a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers, setting off last week’s global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers.

Crowdstrike also outlined measures it would take to prevent the problem from recurring, including staggering the rollout of updates, giving customers more control over when and where they occur, and providing more details about the updates that it plans.

The company on Wednesday posted details online from its “preliminary post incident review ” of the outage, which caused chaos for the many businesses that pay for the cybersecurity firm’s software services.

The problem involved an “undetected error” in the content configuration update for its Falcon platform affecting Windows machines, the Texas company said.

A bug in the content validation system allowed “problematic content data” to be deployed to Crowdstrike’s customers. That triggered an “unexpected exception” that caused a Windows operating system crash, the company said.

As part of the new prevention measures, Crowdstrike said it’s also beefing up internal testing as well as putting in place “a new check” to stop “this type of problematic content” from being deployed again.

CrowdStrike has said a “significant number” of the approximately 8.5 million computers that crashed on Friday, causing global disruptions, are back in operation as customers and regulators await a more detailed explanation of what went wrong.

Once its investigation is complete, Crowdstrike said that it will publicly release its full analysis of the meltdown.

The outage caused days of widespread technological havoc, highlighted how much of the world depends on a few key providers of computing services and drawn the attention of regulators who want more details on what went wrong.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

Two people are dead, and two others are seriously injured in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough overnight. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere...

updated

27m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

10h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

2h ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

4h ago

