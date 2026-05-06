Toronto bars frustrated by FIFA’s ‘ridiculous’ trademark rules

A FIFA World Cup advertisement is shown outside Cafe Diplomatico in Toronto on May 6, 2026. CITYNEWS

By Brandon Choghri

Posted May 6, 2026 6:26 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2026 6:29 pm.

There are only five weeks left until the World Cup, and Toronto bars are going to have to get creative to get around FIFA’s strict branding rules.

The world governing body of soccer doesn’t allow unauthorized businesses to use their logos, slogans, or phrases for commercial gain, and anyone who gets caught could face hefty fines.

“For us to have to say things like ‘World Soccer Event’ just to disguise the name World Cup for whatever trademark reason just seems redundant and ridiculous,” Graham Hnatiw, the co-owner of Scotland Yard Pub, tells CityNews.

“I don’t understand the intent behind it, we’re not trying to sell things related to it. They want as many people to be watching the game as possible, and the more places that people will do that, the better for them, the better for us. Just using the word, I don’t understand how that is damaging in any way.”

It has become a major issue for Toronto’s bars and restaurants, who want to make sure everyone knows they can come in to watch those massive matches, but if you use certain words on your chalkboard or even on social media, you won’t just get visited by patrons, you’ll have FIFA’s secret police come knocking.

“I just think it’s ridiculous that a lot of bars and restaurants are going to turn into speakeasys using coded language to allude to the fact that there might be some soccer-type games being played in Toronto just to encourage people to come buy a beer and watch the game,” said Coun. Josh Matlow.

Related:

Even worse for some councillors is the fact that FIFA’s enforcement team will actually be the city’s own bylaw officers.

“I also just find it so unfortunate that the City of Toronto itself has signed an agreement to be the enforcers of a pretty draconian rule,” said Matlow. “I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say World Cup during this interview.”

FIFA is aggressive when it comes to protecting its intellectual property, something businesses here in Toronto have already learned the hard way.

Cafe Diplomatico on College Street landed in hot water back in 2006, after going all out for an Italy semifinal match.

“I added TVs to the patio, we did all kinds of things like print schedules, placemats, billboards, radio ads, so that we got the message out,” explained owner Rocco Mastrangelo.

“I got a little bit of a notice that I had to do a cease and desist at the time, I had infringed on a bit of copyright. It was more about conflicting sponsors, and you have got to respect that because companies like Labatt’s that I had partnered up with, they’re paying big bucks.”

The “Earth Chalice” starts on June 12th, and if you’re looking to watch some of that soccer tournament, you’d better get your reservation soon, as bars across the city are sure to fill up.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City promising better communication after foul smell wafts through east end

The Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant is the largest of its kind in Canada, handling the excretions of 1.2 million people. The 75-acre plant processes 600 million litres a day, almost double that...

17m ago

Nine cases confirmed in legionnaires' disease outbreak in Toronto: health unit

Toronto public health officials say nine cases have been confirmed in an outbreak of legionnaires' disease.  Toronto Public Health says there's been no change in the number of confirmed cases as...

3h ago

The Latest: Cruise ship hantavirus patients arrive in Europe for treatment

PRAIA, Cape Verde (AP) — Three cruise ship passengers with suspected hantavirus infections were flown to the Netherlands on Wednesday for treatment. Three people have died and one body...

2h ago

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

7h ago

Top Stories

City promising better communication after foul smell wafts through east end

The Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant is the largest of its kind in Canada, handling the excretions of 1.2 million people. The 75-acre plant processes 600 million litres a day, almost double that...

17m ago

Nine cases confirmed in legionnaires' disease outbreak in Toronto: health unit

Toronto public health officials say nine cases have been confirmed in an outbreak of legionnaires' disease.  Toronto Public Health says there's been no change in the number of confirmed cases as...

3h ago

The Latest: Cruise ship hantavirus patients arrive in Europe for treatment

PRAIA, Cape Verde (AP) — Three cruise ship passengers with suspected hantavirus infections were flown to the Netherlands on Wednesday for treatment. Three people have died and one body...

2h ago

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:35
Funeral service held for OPP Sgt. Brandon Malcom

OPP officers and other officials, as well as the general public, are paying their respects on Wednesday to a veteran officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash while on duty in Cobourg last week.

6h ago

1:42
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship to disembark passengers in Canary Islands

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship are set to disembark in Spain's Canary Islands after three patients with suspected Hantavirus were evacuated.

8h ago

2:01
GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

May 5, 2026 7:10 pm EST EST

1:46
Ford calls NDP Leader Stiles' prison threats 'Trump-style rhetoric'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called out comments made by provincial NDP Leader Marit Stiles after she suggested he could go to prison if a public inquiry is called into his government.

May 5, 2026 3:54 pm EST EST

0:36
Drug alert issued for Toronto amid suspected opioid-related deaths

Toronto Public Health issued a drug alert following five suspected opioid-related deaths.

May 5, 2026 3:00 pm EST EST

More Videos