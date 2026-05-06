Toronto bars frustrated by FIFA’s ‘ridiculous’ trademark rules

There are only five weeks left until the World Cup, and Toronto bars are going to have to get creative to get around FIFA’s strict branding rules.

The world governing body of soccer doesn’t allow unauthorized businesses to use their logos, slogans, or phrases for commercial gain, and anyone who gets caught could face hefty fines.

“For us to have to say things like ‘World Soccer Event’ just to disguise the name World Cup for whatever trademark reason just seems redundant and ridiculous,” Graham Hnatiw, the co-owner of Scotland Yard Pub, tells CityNews.

“I don’t understand the intent behind it, we’re not trying to sell things related to it. They want as many people to be watching the game as possible, and the more places that people will do that, the better for them, the better for us. Just using the word, I don’t understand how that is damaging in any way.”

It has become a major issue for Toronto’s bars and restaurants, who want to make sure everyone knows they can come in to watch those massive matches, but if you use certain words on your chalkboard or even on social media, you won’t just get visited by patrons, you’ll have FIFA’s secret police come knocking.

“I just think it’s ridiculous that a lot of bars and restaurants are going to turn into speakeasys using coded language to allude to the fact that there might be some soccer-type games being played in Toronto just to encourage people to come buy a beer and watch the game,” said Coun. Josh Matlow.

Even worse for some councillors is the fact that FIFA’s enforcement team will actually be the city’s own bylaw officers.

“I also just find it so unfortunate that the City of Toronto itself has signed an agreement to be the enforcers of a pretty draconian rule,” said Matlow. “I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say World Cup during this interview.”

FIFA is aggressive when it comes to protecting its intellectual property, something businesses here in Toronto have already learned the hard way.

Cafe Diplomatico on College Street landed in hot water back in 2006, after going all out for an Italy semifinal match.

“I added TVs to the patio, we did all kinds of things like print schedules, placemats, billboards, radio ads, so that we got the message out,” explained owner Rocco Mastrangelo.

“I got a little bit of a notice that I had to do a cease and desist at the time, I had infringed on a bit of copyright. It was more about conflicting sponsors, and you have got to respect that because companies like Labatt’s that I had partnered up with, they’re paying big bucks.”

The “Earth Chalice” starts on June 12th, and if you’re looking to watch some of that soccer tournament, you’d better get your reservation soon, as bars across the city are sure to fill up.