Privacy commissioner probing customers’ claims they can’t delete PC Optimum accounts

The produce section of a Toronto Loblaws is seen on Friday, May 3, 2024. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it has opened an investigation into allegations that some Loblaw customers have been unable to delete their PC Optimum accounts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 4:12 am.

GATINEAU, Que. — The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it’s opened an investigation into allegations that some Loblaw customers have been unable to delete their PC Optimum accounts.

Spokesman Vito Pilieci said in an email that the office has received several such complaints.

He said the office can’t comment further due to the active investigation.

Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas said in an email that the company has processes to respond to account deletion requests in a timely manner, and that it will fully co-operate with the privacy commissioner’s office.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner oversees compliance with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act as well as the Privacy Act.

According to Loblaw’s 2023 annual report, the PC Optimum loyalty program has more than 16 million active users.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

