Handcuffed teen escapes police custody in central Hamilton: police

Hamilton police are searching for an 18‑year‑old who escaped custody early Thursday morning after being arrested on multiple offences.

Sultan Aldarwish was taken into custody around 1 a.m. near Main Street East and Grant Avenue, where officers were conducting an investigation.

Police say he had been arrested on an outstanding warrant related to shoplifting and was also facing new fail‑to‑comply charges. He was handcuffed at the time he fled, prompting an immediate large‑scale search.

Investigators confirmed Aldarwish’s last known location as the area of Barton Street East and Leeming Street. Police continue to canvass the neighbourhood and are urging residents to report any sightings.

Aldarwish is described as male, Middle Eastern, six-foot-one and approximately 168 pounds. He has long black curly hair, a small goatee and a thin moustache and was last seen wearing a black Moose Knuckle jacket, black shorts, and black shoes. He was handcuffed when he escaped from custody.

His photo has been released.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information about Aldarwish’s whereabouts to contact them immediately.