Toronto police will unveil the results of a major cybercrime investigation on Thursday morning, marking the first public update on Project Lighthouse, a probe led by the Toronto Police Service’s Coordinated Cyber Centre (C3).

Deputy Chief Robert Johnson and Detective Sergeant Lindsay Riddell are scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. inside the media gallery at Toronto Police Headquarters.

Police have not released any details ahead of the announcement.

The briefing comes as cybercrime continues to surge across Canada, with law enforcement agencies warning that criminals are increasingly using sophisticated tools to evade detection and exploit victims.