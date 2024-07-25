Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Peel police searching for a man who goes by the name 'Jamal'
Peel police searching for a man who goes by the name 'Jamal' in an alleged sexual assault against a young woman in Brampton. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 25, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 11:25 am.

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton.

Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as ‘Jamal’ met on a popular social media platform and agreed to meet up in the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road, where the sexual assault allegedly occurred inside a car.

‘Jamal’ is described as 20 years of age, Black, six feet tall with a thin build, brown eyes, braided hair, mustache, a goatee and piercings in both ears. He was last seen driving a white Mazda 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.

