Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton.

Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as ‘Jamal’ met on a popular social media platform and agreed to meet up in the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road, where the sexual assault allegedly occurred inside a car.

‘Jamal’ is described as 20 years of age, Black, six feet tall with a thin build, brown eyes, braided hair, mustache, a goatee and piercings in both ears. He was last seen driving a white Mazda 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.