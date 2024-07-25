Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting

Toronto police have released the identities of two people shot and killed in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough.

Emergency responders were called to the plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road area around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics located four people — three men and one woman — with gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, and she later died in hospital, while two other men suffered serious injuries.

A fourth victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have since identified the victims as Braydon McCann, 22, of Toronto, and Sarah Prehay, 23, of Toronto. So far, investigators have only released McCann’s photo (pictured below).

Braydon McCann, 22, died following a shooting at a plaza near Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road in Scarborough on July 25, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

The two men recovering in hospital underwent surgery for their injuries, which have been deemed serious but not life-threatening.

Toronto Homicide Detective Rod Benson said there is no suspect information at this time, and it’s unclear if the shooting was targeted.

Investigators believe “multiple firearms” were used in the shooting.

As many as 50 shell casings were located at the scene.