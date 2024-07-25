Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting

Scarborough shooting
Toronto police respond to a quadruple shooting in Scarborough, where one person was pronounced dead and three others were injured on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Patricia D'Cunha and Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 25, 2024 2:25 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 2:36 pm.

Toronto police have released the identities of two people shot and killed in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough.

Emergency responders were called to the plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road area around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics located four people — three men and one woman — with gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, and she later died in hospital, while two other men suffered serious injuries.

A fourth victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have since identified the victims as Braydon McCann, 22, of Toronto, and Sarah Prehay, 23, of Toronto. So far, investigators have only released McCann’s photo (pictured below).

Braydon McCann, 22, died following a shooting at a plaza near Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road in Scarborough on July 25, 2024
Braydon McCann, 22, died following a shooting at a plaza near Ellesmere Road and Brimley Road in Scarborough on July 25, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

The two men recovering in hospital underwent surgery for their injuries, which have been deemed serious but not life-threatening.

Toronto Homicide Detective Rod Benson said there is no suspect information at this time, and it’s unclear if the shooting was targeted.

Investigators believe “multiple firearms” were used in the shooting.

As many as 50 shell casings were located at the scene.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

1h ago

4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking
4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking

Four men are facing almost 70 combined charges and police are searching for a fifth person in connection with an armed carjacking in North York earlier this month. Police say just before 4 a.m. on...

1h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton. Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as 'Jamal' met on a popular social...

3h ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

1h ago

4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking
4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking

Four men are facing almost 70 combined charges and police are searching for a fifth person in connection with an armed carjacking in North York earlier this month. Police say just before 4 a.m. on...

1h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in alleged sexual assault of young woman in Brampton

Police are searching for a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young woman in Brampton. Investigators say on July 20, the young woman and a man known as 'Jamal' met on a popular social...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

2h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

22h ago

More Videos