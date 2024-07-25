A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road area just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A dump truck collided with a cyclist on the roadway. TPS said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was riding a rental bicycle from Toronto’s bike share program.

Bloor Street West is closed in both directions from Avenue Road to Bay Street for the investigation.

David Shellnutt, known as the Biking Lawyer, issued a statement shortly after receiving news of the woman’s death, saying, “We are absolutely gutted to hear news of a woman on her bike being killed by a dump truck driver along Bloor Street near Avenue Road this morning.”