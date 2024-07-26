Some customers of Scotiabank may have been surprised when they woke up without a higher bank balance Friday morning.

The bank says it is experiencing technical issues causing some customers’ inbound payments, including direct deposits, to not be applied to their accounts.

We are currently experiencing a technical issue where some of our clients’ inbound payments, including direct deposits and cheque deposits, are not being applied to their accounts. We are actively working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. — Scotiabank Helps (@ScotiabankHelps) July 26, 2024

“Welcome to Scotiabank. If your call is about an overnight deposit or payment that was not processed as expected, we are aware of the issue and teams are actively working to resolve the concern,” an automated message on the bank’s help line said when called Friday. “We anticipate the problem to be resolved shortly.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

This is a developing story.