Four charged in alleged violent extremist plot to take over Quebec City: RCMP

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to “forcibly take possession” of land in the Quebec City area.

Mounties allege three male suspects were planning to create an anti-government militia and “took concrete actions” to facilitate terrorist activity.

They allege the suspects, including two 24-year-olds and a 25-year-old, took part in military-style training using a variety of firearms and high-capacity magazines.

Police say a fourth suspect, a 33-year-old, has been charged with possessing firearms, prohibited devices and explosives, among other offences.

They say searches conducted in January 2024 in Quebec City led to the seizure of 16 explosive devices, about 11,000 rounds of ammunition and other weapons.

Police describe the case as “ideologically motivated violent extremism.”