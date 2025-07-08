breaking

Four charged in alleged violent extremist plot to take over Quebec City: RCMP

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton on Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to “forcibly take possession” of land in the Quebec City area.

Mounties allege three male suspects were planning to create an anti-government militia and “took concrete actions” to facilitate terrorist activity.

They allege the suspects, including two 24-year-olds and a 25-year-old, took part in military-style training using a variety of firearms and high-capacity magazines.

Police say a fourth suspect, a 33-year-old, has been charged with possessing firearms, prohibited devices and explosives, among other offences.

They say searches conducted in January 2024 in Quebec City led to the seizure of 16 explosive devices, about 11,000 rounds of ammunition and other weapons.

Police describe the case as “ideologically motivated violent extremism.”

Top Stories

'Herded like cattle': Rogers Stadium faces crowd control test after Coldplay show

Coldplay fans appeared to experience a smoother exit from Toronto's Rogers Stadium on Monday night, after complaints of poor crowd control following the outdoor venue's inaugural show last week. But...

1h ago

Man, 91, evicted from Little Italy rental unit, forced to sleep in a shelter

A 91-year-old man has been evicted from the rental unit in Little Italy that he has called home for the last 20 years and was forced to sleep in a Toronto shelter on Monday night. Isidoro Ventullo has...

5h ago

EB lanes of Steeles Ave., in Brampton to be closed for 24 hours due to sinkhole

A large sinkhole closed a section of Steeles Avenue East in Brampton on Monday afternoon and it's expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. Peel Regional Police say all eastbound lanes on Steeles...

1h ago

Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and...

1h ago

