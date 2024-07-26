Two people have been charged in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant that authorities believe was intentionally set on fire last month.

Emergency crews responded to the Molon Lave Taverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road, north of Lawrence Avenue East, for reports of a fire just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.

A man’s body was located inside the establishment. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 26-year-old O’Brien Todd of Toronto.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a vehicle was seen fleeing from the area at the time of the alleged arson.

On Monday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) arrested 21-year-old Shiloh Norton of Toronto, who faces several charges, including manslaughter, arson disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material for arson and three counts of breaking probation, among other offences. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

On Thursday, TPS arrested a 16-year-old male youth. The teenager faces similar charges, including manslaughter, arson disregard for human life and possession of incendiary material for arson. He was expected to appear in court on Friday.

The 16-year-old male was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). The investigation is ongoing.