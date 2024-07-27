Canada beats Greece 86-79 in Paris Olympics men’s basketball opener

R.J. Barrett is seen in a 2024 file photo.
R.J. Barrett is seen in a 2024 file photo. CITYNEWS

By Abdulhamid Ibrahim, The Canadian Press

Posted July 27, 2024 5:22 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 5:35 pm.

RJ Barrett and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 23 and 21 points as Canada defeated Greece 86-79 in Olympic men’s basketball action on Saturday at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Dillon Brooks and Jamal Murray — who came off the bench — added 13 and eight points, respectively, for Canada (1-0). Murray iced the game with a pair of clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter, before Barrett put an exclamation mark on the win with a slam dunk at the buzzer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 34 points for Greece (0-1), which qualified for the Olympics after winning the qualifying tournament in Piraeus, Greece. 

Related:

It was Canada’s first appearance at the Games since the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Canada went 2-1 in exhibition play leading up to the Games, having qualified at the 2023 FIBA World Cup where it won bronze.

The two teams entered Saturday’s contest with the 14th-ranked Greeks holding a 2-1 edge over seventh-ranked Canadians. Their last meeting came at an Olympic qualifying event in Victoria in 2021, a 97-91 Canada win.

Seventh-ranked Canada will next play No. 5 Australia on Tuesday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics
Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics

The 17-year-old McIntosh is Canada's best bet to win multiple medals at this year's Olympics.

1h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

8h ago

FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal
FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal

FIFA came down hard on Canada Soccer on Saturday for a drone spying scandal, deducting six points from the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games and banning three coaches, including head coach...

1h ago

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

8h ago

Top Stories

Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics
Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Canada's first medal at Paris Olympics

The 17-year-old McIntosh is Canada's best bet to win multiple medals at this year's Olympics.

1h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

8h ago

FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal
FIFA suspends Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman 1 year in drone-spying scandal

FIFA came down hard on Canada Soccer on Saturday for a drone spying scandal, deducting six points from the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games and banning three coaches, including head coach...

1h ago

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

17h ago

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.

21h ago

2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

21h ago

5:31
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence
'I'm begging, don't take me back home': Undocumented migrant says deportation is a death sentence

Despite a promise to make it easier for undocumented migrants to gain status, the federal government still hasn't introduced a program for regularization. Caryn Ceolin reports on the story one man who says being deported could lead to his death.
3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

More Videos