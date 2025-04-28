Federal election 2025: Results from key ridings across the country
Posted April 28, 2025 7:01 pm.
The polls are starting to close and results are expected to start flowing in from across the country. With the Liberal Party of Canada and the Conservative Party of Canada neck-and-neck in the polls, key ridings are more important than ever.
Here are the results from some of those key ridings to watch across Canada:
British Columbia
Abbotsford-South Langley
- Conservative Party of Canada: Sukhman Singh Gill
- Green Party of Canada: Melissa Snazell
- Liberal Party of Canada: Kevin Gillies
- New Democratic Party: Dharmasena Yakandawela
- Independent: Michael de Jong
Retiring Conservative MP Ed Fast made headlines this month when he endorsed an independent candidate for the new riding of Abbotsford-South Langley.
Mike de Jong, a former provincial Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), got a nod from Fast. He’ll be facing Kevin Gillies for the Liberals and businessman and community advocate Sukhman Singh Gill from the Conservatives.
Burnaby Central
- Conservative Party of Canada: James Yan
- Green Party of Canada: No candidate
- Liberal Party of Canada: Wade Chang
- New Democratic Party: Jagmeet Singh (NDP leader/incumbent)
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is hoping to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons with the new riding of Burnaby Central, but early polls indicate the leader could be at risk of losing his seat to the Liberals.
Lawyer Wade Chang is running for the Liberal Party against Singh and businessman James Yan for the Conservatives.
North Island—Powell River
- Conservative Party of Canada: Aaron Gunn
- Green Party of Canada: Jessica Wegg
- Liberal Party of Canada: Jennifer Lash
- New Democratic Party: Tanille Johnston
The riding, which geographically covers half of Vancouver Island and much of the province’s coast, became the subject of some controversy when Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn’s hateful statements about Indigenous people and the country’s history of residential schools came to light.
Saanich—Gulf Islands
- Conservative Party of Canada: Cathie Ounsted
- Green Party of Canada: Elizabeth May (Green Party leader/incumbent)
- Liberal Party of Canada: David Beckham
- New Democratic Party: Colin Plant
Green Party Co-Leader Elizabeth May’s long-held seat in the riding is in contention, with polls predicting a toss-up between May and Conservative candidate Cathie Ounsted.
Vancouver Kingsway
- Conservative Party of Canada: Ravinder Bhatia
- Green Party of Canada: Imtiaz Popat
- Liberal Party of Canada: Amy K. Gill
- New Democratic Party: Don Davies (incumbent)
The East Vancouver riding has been an NDP stronghold since 2008. Incumbent Don Davies is fighting a wave of declining national enthusiasm for the New Democrats, with support gathering under Liberal candidate Amy Gill.
Alberta
Edmonton Southeast
- Conservative Party of Canada: Jagsharan Singh Mahal
- Green Party of Canada: No candidate
- Liberal Party of Canada: Amarjeet Sohi
- New Democratic Party: Harpreet Grewal
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is hoping to make the jump to federal politics, taking a leave of absence to run for the Liberals in the newly created riding of Edmonton Southeast. He’ll be going up against Conservative candidate Jagsharan Singh Mahal, a lawyer and community leader and the NDP’s Harpreet Grewal, a nurse and community leader.
Edmonton Centre
- Conservative Party of Canada: Sayid Ahmed
- Green Party of Canada: No candidate
- Liberal Party of Canada: Eleanor Olszewski
- New Democratic Party: Trisha Estabrooks
The Liberals are trying to hold on to one of their few seats in Alberta with a new candidate this time after Randy Boissonnault elected not to run again.
Army veteran Elenor Olszewski is running for the Liberals, economist Sayid Ahmed will be on the ballot for the Conservatives, and the NDP are running former broadcaster and schoolboard trustee Trisha Estabrooks.
Edmonton Griesbach
- Conservative Party of Canada: Kerry Diotte
- Green Party of Canada: Michael Hunter
- Liberal Party of Canada: Patrick Lennox
- New Democratic Party: Blake Desjarlais (incumbent)
The NDP’s Blake Desjarlais won this traditionally Conservative north Edmonton riding in the last election, narrowly beating out CPC incumbent Kerry Diotte. Initial polling is showing another tight race between the CPC and NDP, with both candidates running again.
Edmonton Gateway
- Conservative Party of Canada: Tim Uppal
- Liberal Party of Canada: Jeremy Hoefsloot
- New Democratic Party: Madeline Mayes
- No affiliation: Rod Loyola
The Liberals have had a revolving door of candidates in this race, with former Alberta NDP Rod Loyola being kicked out and replaced with lawyer Jeremy Hoefsloot. Loyola is now running as an independent.
They both will be facing off against longtime CPC politician Tim Uppal. He was the MP for Edmonton Mill Woods, which was partly absorbed into Edmonton Gateway.
Calgary Confederation
- Conservative Party of Canada: Jeremy Nixon
- Green Party of Canada: Richard Willott
- Liberal Party of Canada: Corey Hogan
- New Democratic Party: Keira Gunn
The Conservatives have held the Calgary Confederation riding since it was created in 2015, but Len Webber, who was the MP for the riding, will not be running in the 2025 election. Jeremy Nixon is in the running to continue Webber’s legacy, while the Liberals named Corey Hogan, VP of the University of Calgary, as their candidate.
Calgary Centre
- Conservative Party of Canada: Greg McLean (incumbent)
- Green Party of Canada: Jayden Baldonado
- Liberal Party of Canada: Lindsay Luhnau
- New Democratic Party: Beau Shaw
The Conservatives flipped Calgary Centre with a 20,000-vote victory in 2019, and it has remained blue, but the Liberals have regained some ground in the region, and it could be at risk of another flip.
Incumbent Greg McLean is running for the CPC, facing off against local businesswoman Lindsay Luhnau for the Liberals.
Calgary Skyview
- Conservative Party of Canada: Amanpreet S. Gill
- Green Party of Canada: No candidate
- Liberal Party of Canada: Hafeez Malik
- New Democratic Party: Rajesh Angral
This Liberal-held riding will have a new MP after this election due to the current MP, George Chahal, running in the newly created Calgary McKnight riding. Hafeez Malik will hope to continue the Liberal run here, but will be facing off against Amanpreet Gill.
Prairies
Churchill-Keewatinook-Aski
- Conservative Party of Canada: Lachlan De Nardi
- Green Party of Canada: No candidate
- Liberal Party of Canada: Rebecca Chartrand
- New Democratic Party: Niki Ashton (incumbent)
Another NDP stronghold that is now a toss-up in the polls is Churchill-Keewatinook-Aski. NDP incumbent Niki Ashton had a comfortable 18-point victory over the Liberal candidate in 2021. Ashton’s foreign travel during COVID caused controversy and led to her losing her shadow cabinet critic roles.
Elmwood-Transcona
- Conservative Party of Canada: Colin Reynolds
- Green Party of Canada: Nicolas Geddert
- Liberal Party of Canada: Ian MacIntyre
- New Democratic Party: Leila Dance (incumbent)
NDP incumbent Leila Dance is neck-and-neck in the polls with Conservative candidate Colin Reynolds. She narrowly won with about a four-point margin in the Sept. 2024 byelection compared to the NDP’s 22-point victory in 2021.
Since 1988, The NDP has won this riding in every election except 2011.
Winnipeg West:
- Conservative Party of Canada: Marty Morantz (incumbent)
- Green Party of Canada: Dennis Bayomi
- Liberal Party of Canada: Doug Eyolfson
- New Democratic Party: Avery Selby-Lyons
Conservative candidate Marty Morantz won narrowly by 24 votes in 2021. In 2025, Morantz is hoping to keep his seat against Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson, who is drawing support from NDP voters.
Winnipeg Centre
- Conservative Party of Canada: Tom Bambrick
- Green Party of Canada: Gary Gervais
- Liberal Party of Canada: Rahul Walia
- New Democratic Party: Leah Gazan
NDP incumbent Leah Gazan is at risk of losing her seat despite an easy victory in 2021 when she beat the Liberal candidate by 21 points. Gazen is now neck-and-neck with the Liberal candidate, community advocate Rahul Walia.
Ontario
Carleton
- Conservative Party of Canada: Pierre Poilievre (Conservative leader/incumbent)
- Green Party of Canada: Mark Watson
- Liberal Party of Canada: Bruce Fanjoy
- New Democratic Party: Beth Prokaska
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s riding will likely be a safe win for the incumbent, but it could be a while before the country hears the results, as he is facing a whopping 90 candidates. The reason for the uncommon length of candidates has to do with a group advocating for electoral reform, called the Longest Ballot Committee.
Guelph
- Conservative Party of Canada: Gurvir Khaira
- Green Party of Canada: Anne-Marie Zajdlik
- Liberal Party of Canada: Dominique O’Rourke
- New Democratic Party: Janice Folk-Dawson
The riding is without an incumbent after long-time Liberal Lloyd Longfield said he was not running.
Due to Guelph being held provincially by the Greens, it could be interesting to see if voters flip the Liberal stronghold.
Kitchener-Conestoga
- Conservative Party of Canada: Doug Treleaven
- Green Party of Canada: No candidate
- Liberal Party of Canada: Tim Louis (incumbent)
- New Democratic Party: Maya Bozorgzad
After narrowly missing the win in 2019 and 2021, the Conservatives are eyeing the riding of Kitchener-Conestoga. Liberal incumbent Tim Louis won it from the Tories, who had held it for over a dozen years prior to 2019.
Louis will be facing entrepreneur Doug Treleaven for the Conservatives.
Nepean
- Conservative Party of Canada: Barbara Bal
- Green Party of Canada: Greg Hopkins
- Liberal Party of Canada: Mark Carney (Liberal leader)
- New Democratic Party: Shyam Shukla
Liberal leader Mark Carney will be trying to win his first election in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal Chandra Arya had held the seat since 2015 and was planning to run again until the Liberal Party revoked his nomination, but did not give a reason why.
Peterborough
- Conservative Party of Canada: Michelle Ferreri (incumbent)
- Green Party of Canada: Jazmine Raine
- Liberal Party of Canada: Emma Harrison
- New Democratic Party: Heather Ray
With newly drawn boundaries, the Conservative-held riding of Peterborough is at risk of flipping to the Liberals.
Incumbent Michelle Ferreri will be facing off against Emma Harrison for the Liberals, a farmer and small business owner in the area, and Heather Ray, who is also a farmer, for the NDP.
Toronto-St. Paul’s
- Conservative Party of Canada: Don Stewart (incumbent)
- Green Party of Canada: Shane Philips
- Liberal Party of Canada: Leslie Church
- New Democratic Party: Bruce Levy:
The riding was once considered a Liberal stronghold until shocking byelection results flipped the seat to the Conservatives by just 600 votes.
Incumbent Don Stewart, a financial and marketing specialist, is hoping to hold onto his seat as he faces former MP Leslie Church, who also served as chief of staff to former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, once again.
Windsor West
- Conservative Party of Canada: Harb Gill
- Green Party of Canada: Louay Ahmad
- Liberal Party of Canada: Richard Pollock
- New Democratic Party: Brian Masse (incumbent)
This border-adjacent riding has been an NDP stronghold for the last two decades, but with rising tensions between the U.S., could the residents want a change?
Incumbent Brian Masse will be facing off against lawyer and community leader Richard Pollock.
Quebec
Beloeil—Chambly
- Bloc Québécois: Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc leader/incumbent)
- Conservative Party of Canada: Sylvain Goulet
- Green Party of Canada: No candidate
- Liberal Party of Canada: Nicholas Malouin
- New Democratic Party: Marie-Josée Béliveau
Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet is likely to hold onto his seat in Beloeil, but could the Liberals and Conservatives gain ground in the usual Bloc stronghold amid economic concerns and a recent surge of Canadian patriotism among Quebecers?
Berthier—Maskinongé
- Bloc Québécois: Yves Perron (incumbent)
- Conservative Party of Canada: Peter Saliba
- Green Party of Canada: Daniel Simon
- Liberal Party of Canada: Stéphane Bilodeau
- New Democratic Party: Ruth Ellen Brosseau
This riding is considered a possible second seat for the NDP in Quebec. Former NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau, forever known as “Vegas Girl” in the province, got elected during the 2011 “orange wave” despite taking a trip to Las Vegas during that year’s campaign.
She held onto the seat in 2015 but lost the next two elections to the Bloc’s Yves Perron.
Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville
- Bloc Québécois: Patrick O’Hara
- Conservative Party of Canada: David De Repentigny
- Green Party of Canada: Martine Desrochers
- Liberal Party of Canada: Nathalie Provost
- New Democratic Party: Hannah Wolker
Bloc candidate Patrick O’Hara lost by 12 votes in the 2021 election before the riding was redistributed. O’Hara is back this time around, but the opposition is different. Polytechnique survivor and gun control activist Nathalie Provost is looking to keep the riding Liberal red.
La Pointe-de-l’Île
- Bloc Québécois: Mario Beaulieu (incumbent)
- Conservative Party of Canada: Violetta Potapova
- Green Party of Canada: Olivier Huard
- Liberal Party of Canada: Viviane Minko
- New Democratic Party: Ghada Chaabi
One of two Montreal ridings held by the Bloc Québécois is likely to be a tight race between three-time Bloc MP Mario Beaulieu and Liberal candidate Viviane Minko. The Liberals have never won here since the riding was created in 2004.
The Green party candidate is Olivier Huard, who was arrested for scaling the Jacques Cartier Bridge in October 2024. He’s balancing court dates with his election campaign.
LaSalle—Émard—Verdun
- Bloc Québécois: Louis-Philippe Sauvé (incumbent)
- Conservative Party of Canada: Zsolt Fischer
- Green Party of Canada: Bisma Ansari
- Liberal Party of Canada: Claude Guay
- New Democratic Party: Craig Sauvé
The second Montreal riding belonging to the Bloc Québécois, candidate Louis-Philippe Sauvé edged out a victory in what was considered a Liberal stronghold in the September 2024 byelection.
It was a tight three-way battle between the Bloc, the Liberals and the NDP and the loss was seen as a big setback for then-prime minister Justin Trudeau.
Mount Royal
- Bloc Québécois: Yegor Komarov
- Conservative Party of Canada: Neil Oberman
- Green Party of Canada: No candidate
- Liberal Party of Canada: Anthony Housefather (incumbent)
- New Democratic Party: Adam Frank
Mount Royal has long been a Liberal stronghold, with incumbent Anthony Housefather seeking a fourth term.
Conservatives are countering with lawyer Neil Oberman. The riding has voted Liberal for 85 years, and Housefather was among the Liberal MPs saying Justin Trudeau should step aside.
Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
- Bloc Québécois: Olivier Gignac
- Conservative Party of Canada: Laetitia Tchatat
- Green Party of Canada: Benoît Morham
- Liberal Party of Canada: Jean-Sébastien Vallée
- New Democratic Party: Alexandre Boulerice (incumbent)
This riding is currently the only NDP seat in Quebec, held by incumbent Alexandre Boulerice. Will the area buck the national trend shifting towards the Liberals, or will the NDP hold on?
Atlantic
Halifax
- Conservative Party of Canada: Mark Boudreau
- Green Party of Canada: Amethyste Hamel-Gregory
- Liberal Party of Canada: Shannon Miedema
- New Democratic Party: Lisa Roberts
The New Democratic Party have a likeable and “strong” candidate in Lisa Roberts, who is well known in the community after winning a seat in the provincial government in 2016, although polls still show her a distant second to the Liberal candidate Shannon Miedema.
South Shore-St. Margarets
- Conservative Party of Canada: Rick Perkins (incumbent)
- Green Party of Canada: Mark Embrett
- Liberal Party of Canada: Jessica Fancy-Landry
- New Democratic Party: No candidate
Conservative incumbent Rick Perkins defeated the incumbent Liberal candidate in this riding in 2021. Based on current polling numbers, the Liberals are just a few points behind Perkins with candidate Jessica Fancy-Landry.
Acadie-Annapolis
- Conservative Party of Canada: Chris d’Entremont (incumbent)
- Green Party of Canada: Matthew Piggott
- Liberal Party of Canada: Ronnie LeBlanc
- New Democratic Party: Ingrid Deon
Polls are showing an extremely tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives in the riding. The incumbent Chris D’Entremont has held the riding since 2019 but is facing a Liberal candidate who made the jump from provincial to federal politics for this election.