Federal election 2025: Results from key ridings across the country

The polls are starting to close and results are expected to start flowing in from across the country. With the Liberal Party of Canada and the Conservative Party of Canada neck-and-neck in the polls, key ridings are more important than ever.

Here are the results from some of those key ridings to watch across Canada:

British Columbia

Abbotsford-South Langley

Conservative Party of Canada: Sukhman Singh Gill

Sukhman Singh Gill Green Party of Canada: Melissa Snazell

Melissa Snazell Liberal Party of Canada: Kevin Gillies

Kevin Gillies New Democratic Party: Dharmasena Yakandawela

Dharmasena Yakandawela Independent: Michael de Jong

Retiring Conservative MP Ed Fast made headlines this month when he endorsed an independent candidate for the new riding of Abbotsford-South Langley.

Mike de Jong, a former provincial Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), got a nod from Fast. He’ll be facing Kevin Gillies for the Liberals and businessman and community advocate Sukhman Singh Gill from the Conservatives.

Burnaby Central

Conservative Party of Canada: James Yan

James Yan Green Party of Canada: No candidate

No candidate Liberal Party of Canada: Wade Chang

Wade Chang New Democratic Party: Jagmeet Singh (NDP leader/incumbent)

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is hoping to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons with the new riding of Burnaby Central, but early polls indicate the leader could be at risk of losing his seat to the Liberals.

Lawyer Wade Chang is running for the Liberal Party against Singh and businessman James Yan for the Conservatives.

North Island—Powell River

Conservative Party of Canada: Aaron Gunn

Aaron Gunn Green Party of Canada: Jessica Wegg

Jessica Wegg Liberal Party of Canada: Jennifer Lash

Jennifer Lash New Democratic Party: Tanille Johnston

The riding, which geographically covers half of Vancouver Island and much of the province’s coast, became the subject of some controversy when Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn’s hateful statements about Indigenous people and the country’s history of residential schools came to light.

Saanich—Gulf Islands

Conservative Party of Canada: Cathie Ounsted

Cathie Ounsted Green Party of Canada: Elizabeth May (Green Party leader/incumbent)

Elizabeth May (Green Party leader/incumbent) Liberal Party of Canada: David Beckham

David Beckham New Democratic Party: Colin Plant

Green Party Co-Leader Elizabeth May’s long-held seat in the riding is in contention, with polls predicting a toss-up between May and Conservative candidate Cathie Ounsted.

Vancouver Kingsway

Conservative Party of Canada: Ravinder Bhatia

Ravinder Bhatia Green Party of Canada: Imtiaz Popat

Imtiaz Popat Liberal Party of Canada: Amy K. Gill

Amy K. Gill New Democratic Party: Don Davies (incumbent)

The East Vancouver riding has been an NDP stronghold since 2008. Incumbent Don Davies is fighting a wave of declining national enthusiasm for the New Democrats, with support gathering under Liberal candidate Amy Gill.

Alberta

Edmonton Southeast

Conservative Party of Canada: Jagsharan Singh Mahal

Jagsharan Singh Mahal Green Party of Canada: No candidate

No candidate Liberal Party of Canada: Amarjeet Sohi

Amarjeet Sohi New Democratic Party: Harpreet Grewal

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is hoping to make the jump to federal politics, taking a leave of absence to run for the Liberals in the newly created riding of Edmonton Southeast. He’ll be going up against Conservative candidate Jagsharan Singh Mahal, a lawyer and community leader and the NDP’s Harpreet Grewal, a nurse and community leader.

Edmonton Centre

Conservative Party of Canada: Sayid Ahmed

Sayid Ahmed Green Party of Canada: No candidate

No candidate Liberal Party of Canada: Eleanor Olszewski

Eleanor Olszewski New Democratic Party: Trisha Estabrooks

The Liberals are trying to hold on to one of their few seats in Alberta with a new candidate this time after Randy Boissonnault elected not to run again.

Army veteran Elenor Olszewski is running for the Liberals, economist Sayid Ahmed will be on the ballot for the Conservatives, and the NDP are running former broadcaster and schoolboard trustee Trisha Estabrooks.

Edmonton Griesbach

Conservative Party of Canada: Kerry Diotte

Kerry Diotte Green Party of Canada: Michael Hunter

Michael Hunter Liberal Party of Canada: Patrick Lennox

Patrick Lennox New Democratic Party: Blake Desjarlais (incumbent)

The NDP’s Blake Desjarlais won this traditionally Conservative north Edmonton riding in the last election, narrowly beating out CPC incumbent Kerry Diotte. Initial polling is showing another tight race between the CPC and NDP, with both candidates running again.

Edmonton Gateway

Conservative Party of Canada: Tim Uppal

Tim Uppal Liberal Party of Canada: Jeremy Hoefsloot

Jeremy Hoefsloot New Democratic Party: Madeline Mayes

Madeline Mayes No affiliation: Rod Loyola

The Liberals have had a revolving door of candidates in this race, with former Alberta NDP Rod Loyola being kicked out and replaced with lawyer Jeremy Hoefsloot. Loyola is now running as an independent.

They both will be facing off against longtime CPC politician Tim Uppal. He was the MP for Edmonton Mill Woods, which was partly absorbed into Edmonton Gateway.

Calgary Confederation

Conservative Party of Canada: Jeremy Nixon

Jeremy Nixon Green Party of Canada: Richard Willott

Richard Willott Liberal Party of Canada: Corey Hogan

Corey Hogan New Democratic Party: Keira Gunn

The Conservatives have held the Calgary Confederation riding since it was created in 2015, but Len Webber, who was the MP for the riding, will not be running in the 2025 election. Jeremy Nixon is in the running to continue Webber’s legacy, while the Liberals named Corey Hogan, VP of the University of Calgary, as their candidate.

Calgary Centre

Conservative Party of Canada: Greg McLean (incumbent)

Greg McLean (incumbent) Green Party of Canada: Jayden Baldonado

Jayden Baldonado Liberal Party of Canada: Lindsay Luhnau

Lindsay Luhnau New Democratic Party: Beau Shaw

The Conservatives flipped Calgary Centre with a 20,000-vote victory in 2019, and it has remained blue, but the Liberals have regained some ground in the region, and it could be at risk of another flip.

Incumbent Greg McLean is running for the CPC, facing off against local businesswoman Lindsay Luhnau for the Liberals.

Calgary Skyview

Conservative Party of Canada: Amanpreet S. Gill

Amanpreet S. Gill Green Party of Canada: No candidate

No candidate Liberal Party of Canada: Hafeez Malik

Hafeez Malik New Democratic Party: Rajesh Angral

This Liberal-held riding will have a new MP after this election due to the current MP, George Chahal, running in the newly created Calgary McKnight riding. Hafeez Malik will hope to continue the Liberal run here, but will be facing off against Amanpreet Gill.

Prairies

Churchill-Keewatinook-Aski

Conservative Party of Canada: Lachlan De Nardi

Lachlan De Nardi Green Party of Canada: No candidate

No candidate Liberal Party of Canada: Rebecca Chartrand

Rebecca Chartrand New Democratic Party: Niki Ashton (incumbent)

Another NDP stronghold that is now a toss-up in the polls is Churchill-Keewatinook-Aski. NDP incumbent Niki Ashton had a comfortable 18-point victory over the Liberal candidate in 2021. Ashton’s foreign travel during COVID caused controversy and led to her losing her shadow cabinet critic roles.

Elmwood-Transcona

Conservative Party of Canada: Colin Reynolds

Colin Reynolds Green Party of Canada: Nicolas Geddert

Nicolas Geddert Liberal Party of Canada: Ian MacIntyre

Ian MacIntyre New Democratic Party: Leila Dance (incumbent)

NDP incumbent Leila Dance is neck-and-neck in the polls with Conservative candidate Colin Reynolds. She narrowly won with about a four-point margin in the Sept. 2024 byelection compared to the NDP’s 22-point victory in 2021.

Since 1988, The NDP has won this riding in every election except 2011.

Winnipeg West:

Conservative Party of Canada: Marty Morantz (incumbent)

Marty Morantz (incumbent) Green Party of Canada: Dennis Bayomi

Dennis Bayomi Liberal Party of Canada: Doug Eyolfson

Doug Eyolfson New Democratic Party: Avery Selby-Lyons

Conservative candidate Marty Morantz won narrowly by 24 votes in 2021. In 2025, Morantz is hoping to keep his seat against Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson, who is drawing support from NDP voters.

Winnipeg Centre

Conservative Party of Canada: Tom Bambrick

Tom Bambrick Green Party of Canada: Gary Gervais

Gary Gervais Liberal Party of Canada: Rahul Walia

Rahul Walia New Democratic Party: Leah Gazan

NDP incumbent Leah Gazan is at risk of losing her seat despite an easy victory in 2021 when she beat the Liberal candidate by 21 points. Gazen is now neck-and-neck with the Liberal candidate, community advocate Rahul Walia.

Ontario

Carleton

Conservative Party of Canada: Pierre Poilievre (Conservative leader/incumbent)

Pierre Poilievre (Conservative leader/incumbent) Green Party of Canada: Mark Watson

Mark Watson Liberal Party of Canada: Bruce Fanjoy

Bruce Fanjoy New Democratic Party: Beth Prokaska

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s riding will likely be a safe win for the incumbent, but it could be a while before the country hears the results, as he is facing a whopping 90 candidates. The reason for the uncommon length of candidates has to do with a group advocating for electoral reform, called the Longest Ballot Committee.

Guelph

Conservative Party of Canada: Gurvir Khaira

Gurvir Khaira Green Party of Canada: Anne-Marie Zajdlik

Anne-Marie Zajdlik Liberal Party of Canada: Dominique O’Rourke

Dominique O’Rourke New Democratic Party: Janice Folk-Dawson

The riding is without an incumbent after long-time Liberal Lloyd Longfield said he was not running.

Due to Guelph being held provincially by the Greens, it could be interesting to see if voters flip the Liberal stronghold.

Kitchener-Conestoga

Conservative Party of Canada: Doug Treleaven

Doug Treleaven Green Party of Canada: No candidate

No candidate Liberal Party of Canada: Tim Louis (incumbent)

Tim Louis (incumbent) New Democratic Party: Maya Bozorgzad

After narrowly missing the win in 2019 and 2021, the Conservatives are eyeing the riding of Kitchener-Conestoga. Liberal incumbent Tim Louis won it from the Tories, who had held it for over a dozen years prior to 2019.

Louis will be facing entrepreneur Doug Treleaven for the Conservatives.

Nepean

Conservative Party of Canada: Barbara Bal

Barbara Bal Green Party of Canada: Greg Hopkins

Greg Hopkins Liberal Party of Canada: Mark Carney (Liberal leader)

Mark Carney (Liberal leader) New Democratic Party: Shyam Shukla

Liberal leader Mark Carney will be trying to win his first election in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal Chandra Arya had held the seat since 2015 and was planning to run again until the Liberal Party revoked his nomination, but did not give a reason why.

Peterborough

Conservative Party of Canada: Michelle Ferreri (incumbent)

Michelle Ferreri (incumbent) Green Party of Canada: Jazmine Raine

Jazmine Raine Liberal Party of Canada: Emma Harrison

Emma Harrison New Democratic Party: Heather Ray

With newly drawn boundaries, the Conservative-held riding of Peterborough is at risk of flipping to the Liberals.

Incumbent Michelle Ferreri will be facing off against Emma Harrison for the Liberals, a farmer and small business owner in the area, and Heather Ray, who is also a farmer, for the NDP.

Toronto-St. Paul’s

Conservative Party of Canada: Don Stewart (incumbent)

Don Stewart (incumbent) Green Party of Canada: Shane Philips

Shane Philips Liberal Party of Canada: Leslie Church

Leslie Church New Democratic Party: Bruce Levy:

The riding was once considered a Liberal stronghold until shocking byelection results flipped the seat to the Conservatives by just 600 votes.

Incumbent Don Stewart, a financial and marketing specialist, is hoping to hold onto his seat as he faces former MP Leslie Church, who also served as chief of staff to former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, once again.

Windsor West

Conservative Party of Canada: Harb Gill

Harb Gill Green Party of Canada: Louay Ahmad

Louay Ahmad Liberal Party of Canada: Richard Pollock

Richard Pollock New Democratic Party: Brian Masse (incumbent)

This border-adjacent riding has been an NDP stronghold for the last two decades, but with rising tensions between the U.S., could the residents want a change?

Incumbent Brian Masse will be facing off against lawyer and community leader Richard Pollock.

Quebec

Beloeil—Chambly

Bloc Québécois : Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc leader/incumbent)

: Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc leader/incumbent) Conservative Party of Canada: Sylvain Goulet

Sylvain Goulet Green Party of Canada: No candidate

No candidate Liberal Party of Canada: Nicholas Malouin

Nicholas Malouin New Democratic Party: Marie-Josée Béliveau

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet is likely to hold onto his seat in Beloeil, but could the Liberals and Conservatives gain ground in the usual Bloc stronghold amid economic concerns and a recent surge of Canadian patriotism among Quebecers?

Berthier—Maskinongé

Bloc Québécois : Yves Perron (incumbent)

: Yves Perron (incumbent) Conservative Party of Canada: Peter Saliba

Peter Saliba Green Party of Canada: Daniel Simon

Daniel Simon Liberal Party of Canada: Stéphane Bilodeau

Stéphane Bilodeau New Democratic Party: Ruth Ellen Brosseau

This riding is considered a possible second seat for the NDP in Quebec. Former NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau, forever known as “Vegas Girl” in the province, got elected during the 2011 “orange wave” despite taking a trip to Las Vegas during that year’s campaign.

She held onto the seat in 2015 but lost the next two elections to the Bloc’s Yves Perron.

Châteauguay—Les Jardins-de-Napierville

Bloc Québécois : Patrick O’Hara

: Patrick O’Hara Conservative Party of Canada: David De Repentigny

David De Repentigny Green Party of Canada: Martine Desrochers

Martine Desrochers Liberal Party of Canada: Nathalie Provost

Nathalie Provost New Democratic Party: Hannah Wolker

Bloc candidate Patrick O’Hara lost by 12 votes in the 2021 election before the riding was redistributed. O’Hara is back this time around, but the opposition is different. Polytechnique survivor and gun control activist Nathalie Provost is looking to keep the riding Liberal red.

La Pointe-de-l’Île

Bloc Québécois : Mario Beaulieu (incumbent)

: Mario Beaulieu (incumbent) Conservative Party of Canada: Violetta Potapova

Violetta Potapova Green Party of Canada: Olivier Huard

Olivier Huard Liberal Party of Canada: Viviane Minko

Viviane Minko New Democratic Party: Ghada Chaabi

One of two Montreal ridings held by the Bloc Québécois is likely to be a tight race between three-time Bloc MP Mario Beaulieu and Liberal candidate Viviane Minko. The Liberals have never won here since the riding was created in 2004.

The Green party candidate is Olivier Huard, who was arrested for scaling the Jacques Cartier Bridge in October 2024. He’s balancing court dates with his election campaign.

LaSalle—Émard—Verdun

Bloc Québécois : Louis-Philippe Sauvé (incumbent)

: Louis-Philippe Sauvé (incumbent) Conservative Party of Canada: Zsolt Fischer

Zsolt Fischer Green Party of Canada: Bisma Ansari

Bisma Ansari Liberal Party of Canada: Claude Guay

Claude Guay New Democratic Party: Craig Sauvé

The second Montreal riding belonging to the Bloc Québécois, candidate Louis-Philippe Sauvé edged out a victory in what was considered a Liberal stronghold in the September 2024 byelection.

It was a tight three-way battle between the Bloc, the Liberals and the NDP and the loss was seen as a big setback for then-prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Mount Royal

Bloc Québécois : Yegor Komarov

: Yegor Komarov Conservative Party of Canada: Neil Oberman

Neil Oberman Green Party of Canada: No candidate

No candidate Liberal Party of Canada: Anthony Housefather (incumbent)

Anthony Housefather (incumbent) New Democratic Party: Adam Frank

Mount Royal has long been a Liberal stronghold, with incumbent Anthony Housefather seeking a fourth term.

Conservatives are countering with lawyer Neil Oberman. The riding has voted Liberal for 85 years, and Housefather was among the Liberal MPs saying Justin Trudeau should step aside.

Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

Bloc Québécois : Olivier Gignac

: Olivier Gignac Conservative Party of Canada: Laetitia Tchatat

Laetitia Tchatat Green Party of Canada: Benoît Morham

Benoît Morham Liberal Party of Canada: Jean-Sébastien Vallée

Jean-Sébastien Vallée New Democratic Party: Alexandre Boulerice (incumbent)

This riding is currently the only NDP seat in Quebec, held by incumbent Alexandre Boulerice. Will the area buck the national trend shifting towards the Liberals, or will the NDP hold on?

Atlantic

Halifax

Conservative Party of Canada: Mark Boudreau

Mark Boudreau Green Party of Canada: Amethyste Hamel-Gregory

Amethyste Hamel-Gregory Liberal Party of Canada: Shannon Miedema

Shannon Miedema New Democratic Party: Lisa Roberts

The New Democratic Party have a likeable and “strong” candidate in Lisa Roberts, who is well known in the community after winning a seat in the provincial government in 2016, although polls still show her a distant second to the Liberal candidate Shannon Miedema.

South Shore-St. Margarets

Conservative Party of Canada: Rick Perkins (incumbent)

Rick Perkins (incumbent) Green Party of Canada: Mark Embrett

Mark Embrett Liberal Party of Canada: Jessica Fancy-Landry

Jessica Fancy-Landry New Democratic Party: No candidate

Conservative incumbent Rick Perkins defeated the incumbent Liberal candidate in this riding in 2021. Based on current polling numbers, the Liberals are just a few points behind Perkins with candidate Jessica Fancy-Landry.

Acadie-Annapolis

Conservative Party of Canada: Chris d’Entremont (incumbent)

Chris d’Entremont (incumbent) Green Party of Canada: Matthew Piggott

Matthew Piggott Liberal Party of Canada: Ronnie LeBlanc

Ronnie LeBlanc New Democratic Party: Ingrid Deon

Polls are showing an extremely tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives in the riding. The incumbent Chris D’Entremont has held the riding since 2019 but is facing a Liberal candidate who made the jump from provincial to federal politics for this election.