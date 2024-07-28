Slocan region in interior B.C. evacuated due to multiple wildfires

A small town in the B.C. interior has been evacuated due to wildfires raging nearby.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay issued a statement Saturday night issued an evacuation order for the village of Slocan.

The evacuation order also applies to over 400 properties in the areas around the village, a community about 370 kilometres east of Kelowna.

Several fires are burning out of control in the area, including the Komonko Creek and Aylwin Creek wildfire.

Both blazes total over 29 square kilometres.

There are 372 wildfires burning in British Columbia as of Sunday morning, 177 of which the BC Wildfire Service classifies as out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press