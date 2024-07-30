Blue Jays finalizing deal to send Kikuchi to Astros

The Toronto Blue Jays are working on a deal that would send Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros and return rookie right-hander Jake Bloss, according to an industry source.

Kikuchi is the club’s key trade chip ahead of Tuesday trade deadline and leveraging him is essential. If finalized, Bloss, a 23-year-old right-hander selected in the third round a year ago, gives them someone who can immediately jump into their rotation.

Bloss has already made three starts in the majors for the Astros, striking out 11 in 11.2 innings while allowing nine runs on 16 hits and three walks.

More to come