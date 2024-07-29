Competition watchdog launches airline industry study amid ‘cost and quality’ concerns

An Air Canada Star Alliance plane is seen at Pearson Airport in Toronto, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 12:42 pm.

GATINEAU, Que. — The Competition Bureau says it is launching its market study of domestic airline service as concerns around prices and quality persist.

Competition commissioner Matthew Boswell says “many Canadians are frustrated by the cost and quality” of air travel in Canada, and that he aims to put forward recommendations on how to improve it.

The watchdog says the study will zero in on the state of competition among carriers, barriers to entry and growth in the market and obstacles for travellers looking to make informed choices.

The bureau says Air Canada and WestJet command roughly 80 per cent of the domestic market and that fares “may be relatively high.”

Meanwhile, the number of passenger complaints lodged with the country’s transport regulator has reached new highs topping 72,000, resulting in wait times of up to two years.

The Competition Bureau’s final report is expected in June 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

