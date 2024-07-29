Intelligence task force to monitor all future byelections for foreign interference

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc waits to appear at the Procedure and House Affairs committee, Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force will be watching for signs of meddling in two September byelections, one in Quebec, the other in Manitoba.

The federal body, established in 2019 to protect the electoral process, includes representatives of CSIS, the RCMP, Global Affairs Canada and the Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s cyberspy agency.

The SITE task force already has some experience monitoring byelections this year and in 2023.

LeBlanc says the task force will provide intelligence assessments to a committee of deputy ministers.

In turn, the committee will brief and advise ministers responsible for fighting foreign interference and shielding democratic institutions from harm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

breaking

15m ago

Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking
Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in an alleged attempted carjacking during which he repeatedly stabbed and injured an Uber driver in Scarborough, police say. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers...

3h ago

Canada appealing six-point penalty in Olympic soccer competition
Canada appealing six-point penalty in Olympic soccer competition

The Canadian women’s soccer team’s Olympic story took another dramatic twist on Monday. Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced they will appeal FIFA's sanctions to the Canadian...

2h ago

Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you're caught breaking one of Toronto's long list of parking offences you'll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1. That's when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than...

1h ago

