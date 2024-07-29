Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman’s suspected kidnapping.

Ying Zhang, 57, (pictured below) was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case Road around 10:40 a.m. on July 25.

Investigators said a white Ford van was seen in the area and a suspect was spotted with a green garbage bin near the van at the time of her disappearance.

Zhang’s family contacted police after she failed to return home from work that day.

She remains missing.

Photo of Markham woman Ying Zhang. YRP/HO

On Saturday, police arrested Changlin Yang, 26, of East Gwillimbury. He’s facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

“We are still working to determine if they were known to each other or if there was any relationship between the two,” said Constable James Dickson at a Monday afternoon conference.

“There was physical evidence at the scene to suggest that (she) was injured,” he added.

“At this time we don’t know if she is alive or not.”

On Monday, police released images of the suspect, the suspect vehicle, and the type of bin spotted in the area of her alleged kidnapping.

Investigators say they believe the suspect may have travelled to the Kirkfield in Kawartha Lakes on the afternoon of July 25 in the vehicle — a white Ford van with an Ontario licence plate of BZ43851.