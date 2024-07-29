Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

Changlin Yang, 26, of East Gwillimbury is facing charges. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 29, 2024 3:57 pm.

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman’s suspected kidnapping.

Ying Zhang, 57, (pictured below) was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case Road around 10:40 a.m. on July 25.

Investigators said a white Ford van was seen in the area and a suspect was spotted with a green garbage bin near the van at the time of her disappearance.

Zhang’s family contacted police after she failed to return home from work that day.

She remains missing.

Photo of Markham woman Ying Zhang
Photo of Markham woman Ying Zhang. YRP/HO

On Saturday, police arrested Changlin Yang, 26, of East Gwillimbury. He’s facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

“We are still working to determine if they were known to each other or if there was any relationship between the two,” said Constable James Dickson at a Monday afternoon conference.

“There was physical evidence at the scene to suggest that (she) was injured,” he added.

“At this time we don’t know if she is alive or not.”

On Monday, police released images of the suspect, the suspect vehicle, and the type of bin spotted in the area of her alleged kidnapping.

Investigators say they believe the suspect may have travelled to the Kirkfield in Kawartha Lakes on the afternoon of July 25 in the vehicle — a white Ford van with an Ontario licence plate of BZ43851.

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

2h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

37m ago

Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder
Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder

Justin Turner’s brief tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays has come to an end. The 39-year-old was shipped out to the Seattle Mariners, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith reported on Monday. The...

1h ago

If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?
If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?

A woman from Barrie, Ont. reached out to Speakers Corner after receiving a mostly blank parking ticket on her windshield after a trip to Toronto.  "We were just doing local deliveries there, and the...

3h ago

