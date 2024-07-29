Man stabbed in alleged road rage incident in Whitby, suspect wanted

OPP vehicle
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 29, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 9:06 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man during a road rage incident in Whitby over the weekend.

The OPP Highway Safety Division says it happened between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound portion of Highway 401 on the right shoulder between Highway 412 and Brock Road in Whitby.

It’s alleged that the drivers of two vehicles — a green SUV and an older model silver Nissan hatchback — became involved in a road rage incident.

OPP said a man was stabbed and was transported to a local hospital. His injuries and current condition are unclear.

The male suspect is described as around 25 years old, Black, with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a Nike shirt and shorts.

He was driving the older model Nissan hatchback with possible damage to the rear passenger-side window. OPP noted the suspect vehicle has boxing gloves bearing the Jamaican flag hanging from the rearview mirror.

Toronto and Whitby OPP officers are investigating. Authorities are urging anyone with dash cam footage or information to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking
Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in an alleged attempted carjacking during which he repeatedly stabbed and injured an Uber driver in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called...

4m ago

Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil
Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Aurora OPP said the fatal collision occurred at around 6 a.m. on Monday. The motorcyclist...

2h ago

Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform
Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform

Canada has its third medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Nathan Zsomber-Murray and Rylan Wiens earned bronze for the country in the men's synchro 10-metre platform diving event on Monday. Canada...

2h ago

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

12h ago

Top Stories

Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking
Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in an alleged attempted carjacking during which he repeatedly stabbed and injured an Uber driver in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called...

4m ago

Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil
Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Aurora OPP said the fatal collision occurred at around 6 a.m. on Monday. The motorcyclist...

2h ago

Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform
Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform

Canada has its third medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Nathan Zsomber-Murray and Rylan Wiens earned bronze for the country in the men's synchro 10-metre platform diving event on Monday. Canada...

2h ago

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

13h ago

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
2:40
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton

One of Toronto's flashiest classic car events has rolled into the city. The event marks an unofficial reopening for a neighbourhood struggling with construction for years. David Zura explains.

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.
1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

More Videos