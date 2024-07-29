Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man during a road rage incident in Whitby over the weekend.

The OPP Highway Safety Division says it happened between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound portion of Highway 401 on the right shoulder between Highway 412 and Brock Road in Whitby.

It’s alleged that the drivers of two vehicles — a green SUV and an older model silver Nissan hatchback — became involved in a road rage incident.

OPP said a man was stabbed and was transported to a local hospital. His injuries and current condition are unclear.

The male suspect is described as around 25 years old, Black, with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a Nike shirt and shorts.

He was driving the older model Nissan hatchback with possible damage to the rear passenger-side window. OPP noted the suspect vehicle has boxing gloves bearing the Jamaican flag hanging from the rearview mirror.

Toronto and Whitby OPP officers are investigating. Authorities are urging anyone with dash cam footage or information to come forward.