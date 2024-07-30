Granddaughter of former Leafs Head Coach is excelling on the ice

Brooklyn Murphy is about to enter Grade 9. She’s fallen in love with the game of hockey and was just named Athlete of the Year at her school.

She also gets a few hockey tips from her Grandpa Mike Murphy, who coached the Maple Leafs in the 1990’s and also worked for the National Hockey League.

Brooklyn Murphy – Hockey Player

