The fight to save Jasper, Alberta

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the call for thousands to evacuate came late at night. Some of them drove for up to 12 hours. Then all they could do was watch as a massive blaze in Jasper National Park tore through their town. Even as the fire continued to burn outside of the town on Monday, work was being done to save what was left, including critical infrastructure.

Sean Amato has been reporting on the situation in and around Jasper for CityNews Edmonton. “The good news is that all their critical infrastructure is still there … so there is a lot gone, but there’s also a lot to rebuild from,” says Amato.

Was there ever a chance to protect Jasper, or was this destruction inevitable? And what happens now to the town, and the majestic park that surrounds it?