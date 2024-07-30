The Big Story

The fight to save Jasper, Alberta

Fire crews work to put out hot spots in the Maligne Lodge in Jasper, Alta., on July 26, 2024
Fire crews work to put out hot spots in the Maligne Lodge in Jasper, Alta., on July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 30, 2024 8:10 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the call for thousands to evacuate came late at night. Some of them drove for up to 12 hours. Then all they could do was watch as a massive blaze in Jasper National Park tore through their town. Even as the fire continued to burn outside of the town on Monday, work was being done to save what was left, including critical infrastructure.

Sean Amato has been reporting on the situation in and around Jasper for CityNews Edmonton. “The good news is that all their critical infrastructure is still there … so there is a lot gone, but there’s also a lot to rebuild from,” says Amato.

Was there ever a chance to protect Jasper, or was this destruction inevitable? And what happens now to the town, and the majestic park that surrounds it?

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

3h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

40m ago

Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU
Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers. The...

1h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

2h ago

