Microsoft reporting infrastructure issues impacting service

Microsoft is reporting issues with its cloud computing platform, Azure, Tuesday morning, impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.

In a post to X, Microsoft says it is investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features.

“We are investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services globally. Customers may experience timeouts connecting to Azure services,” the company says on its outage webpage. “We have multiple engineering teams engaged to diagnose and resolve the issue. More details will be provided as soon as possible.”

Less than two weeks ago, a global Crowdstrike outage brought down an estimated 8.5 million computers. Flights were grounded, TV and radio broadcasts were taken off the air, and banks, hospitals, and retailers were disrupted.

The company blamed a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customers.

This is a developing story.

-With files from The Associated Press