Microsoft reporting infrastructure issues impacting service

FILE - A sign for Microsoft offices is seen, May 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

By Lauryn Heintz

Posted July 30, 2024 9:57 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 10:17 am.

Microsoft is reporting issues with its cloud computing platform, Azure, Tuesday morning, impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.

In a post to X, Microsoft says it is investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features.

“We are investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services globally. Customers may experience timeouts connecting to Azure services,” the company says on its outage webpage. “We have multiple engineering teams engaged to diagnose and resolve the issue. More details will be provided as soon as possible.”

Less than two weeks ago, a global Crowdstrike outage brought down an estimated 8.5 million computers. Flights were grounded, TV and radio broadcasts were taken off the air, and banks, hospitals, and retailers were disrupted.

The company blamed a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customers.

This is a developing story.

-With files from The Associated Press

Top Stories

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

4h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in midtown Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9 in...

2h ago

Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU
Man, 2 officers injured after incident at Durham police station: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly entered a police station in Pickering armed with an air pistol and was seriously injured during an interaction with officers. The...

2h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

3h ago

