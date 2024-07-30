More Listeria infections reported amid outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages. An electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium in a 2002 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, CDC, Elizabeth White, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2024 3:43 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 3:56 pm.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.

The agency says a total of 18 cases have now been confirmed in four provinces, including 13 hospitalizations and two previously reported deaths.

There were 12 cases in Ontario, four in Quebec, and one each in Alberta and Nova Scotia.

Public health officials say those who became sick range in age from seven to 89, although the majority of them are over 50 and female.

The illness caused by the Listeria bacteria is linked to a recall of Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk.

Most of the affected products have best-before dates up to and including Oct. 4.

The Ontario health ministry confirmed earlier this month that two people in the province died amid the listeriosis outbreak, but did not provide any details.

Health experts have said that Listeria can make people sick up to two months after they eat or drink contaminated products, making it challenging to quickly pinpoint the source of contamination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street
Cycling advocates warn of 'crisis' after latest rider killed on Toronto street

Cycling advocates are calling for urgent action to improve safety on Toronto's streets after a 24-year-old rider who was hit by a dump truck died last week, marking the fifth cyclist fatality in the city...

2h ago

Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region
Suspect in 'Scream' mask wanted for antisemitic vandalism in York Region

York police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly spray painted antisemitic messages on businesses and a synagogue while wearing a mask from the movie "Scream." Investigators say on July 29,...

28m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

4h ago

Listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based beverages widens with 18 reported cases, most in Ontario
Listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based beverages widens with 18 reported cases, most in Ontario

A deadly outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based refrigerated beverages continues to spread with 18 cases now confirmed across Canada, Health Canada revealed in an update on Tuesday. Health...

1h ago

