What’s open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

An 'open' sign on a storefront
An 'open' sign on a storefront. (Photo by Anima Visual)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 30, 2024 11:04 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 11:05 am.

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here.

The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours.

While the City of Toronto doesn’t hold an official fireworks display on this long weekend, you can catch a show at Canada’s Wonderland around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, weather permitting.

Below is a full list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Aug. 5:

Attractions

  • Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Splash Works 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ontario Place/Trillium Park: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

Select Beer Store locations will be open on MondayClick here to locate one in your area.

Certain LCBO stores will be open on MondayClick here to locate one in your area.

Grocery/pharmacy stores

Most grocery stores will be open but may be operating on reduced holiday hours. Check your local location for hours.

Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Monday, call ahead or check online for your location’s hours.

Malls

Below are the hours for some malls on Monday:

  • Dufferin Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Scarborough Town Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Sherway Gardens: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Shops at Don Mills: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Yorkdale Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (individual store hours may vary, click here for retailers’ contact information)

Transit

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Monday.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday.

Other

  • Banks and government offices will be closed on Monday
  • No mail delivery on Monday
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday
