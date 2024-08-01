Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Caribbean Carnival takes over

Another long weekend is upon on and the Caribbean Carnival will be taking over Toronto streets once again.

Keep in mind there will be road closures on Lake Shore to accommodate the Carnival.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival

The Grand Parade

The much anticipated Grand Parade on Saturday is taking place at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event includes elaborate costumes, lively Soca, and spirited masqueraders.

The parade will depart Exhibition Place Grounds at Princes’ Boulevard, to Canada Boulevard, to westbound Lake Shore Boulevard West.

It will also travel westbound along Lake Shore Boulevard West and will turn approximately 100 metres west of Jameson Avenue and then travel eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The masquerade bands will return to Exhibition Place at British Columbia Road.

The masquerade bands will return to Exhibition Place for judging via Canada Boulevard. The parade is free to attend but there are some ticketed areas.

Keepin’ Pan Alive

The sounds of steelpan music for the Keepin’ Pan Alive event is happening Friday at Exhibition Place at 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The annual Steel Pan Showcase put on by Ontario Steelpan Association is a night filled with live performances, showcasing steel pan renditions, while preserving the cultural musical art form.

Tickets are still available for the event.

Pan in D’Park

You can also check out more steel pan bands at the Pan in D’Park event, happening at Neilson Park in Scarborough on Sunday. The event is free and will feature DJs, Calypso artists, and a marketplace.

It’s happening from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

VELD Music Festival

VELD Music Festival is returning to Downsview Park from Friday to Sunday.

This year’s lineup includes Steve Aoki, Alesso, Martin Garrix and more.

Toronto Food Truck Festival

Between 30 and 50 food trucks will be rolling into Woodbine Park to cook and share signature dishes at the annual Toronto Food Truck Festival in support of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation and William Osler Health System Foundation.

The festival features four days of live music and a dozen eating challenges.

There will be all sorts of food from lobster rolls, tacos to mac and cheese. A full list of food trucks can be found on the website.

The festival takes place during the full long weekend from Friday to Monday.

Team Canada FanFest

Do you want to cheer on Team Canada during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? Well, you can head to CF Shops at Don Mills for free, family-friendly events this weekend in support of Canada.

It will give fans the opportunity to watch the game with family and friends and live performances by Canadian music artists.

Team Canada FanFest will be hosted live by two-time Olympic champion Catriona Le May Doan, alongside Olympians Gilmore Junio , Cynthia Appiah, and Maxime Dufour-Lapointe.

Full details can be found on their website.

TTC/GO Closures

There are no TTC closures this weekend

Extra Caribbean Carnival GO service

GO Transit is also adding special Milton line service on Saturday to accommodate riders going to the Grand Parade.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary road closures

Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Road Closures for the parade take effect on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 12 a.m. and continue until Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 7 a.m., including:

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Fort York Boulevard to Colborne Lodge Drive

Lake Shore Boulevard West westbound between Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard is open to local traffic only

Strachan Avenue southbound from Fleet Street

The following Gardiner Expressway ramps will close at 12 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2024:

Westbound Gardiner Expressway on ramp at Jameson Avenue

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp at Jameson Avenue

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway on ramp from Jameson Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard West at British Columbia Road

Westbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp at Dunn Avenue

Lake Shore Boulevard West will close to traffic at 12 a.m. from westbound Strachan Avenue to Parkside Drive, and eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard West from Colborne Lodge Drive to Strachan Avenue

The Princes’ Gates will remain closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, August 3, 2024 starting at 1 a.m.

Restricted Access Points:

To assist with the flow of traffic and minimize disruptions to residents, the following streets will be restricted to local traffic only:

Dufferin Street south of King Street West

Dowling Avenue south of King Street West

Stadium Road south of Lake Shore Boulevard West

Queens Quay West, west of Bathurst Street

Springhurst Avenue, west of Jameson Avenue

Springhurst Avenue, east of Jameson Avenue

Remembrance Drive

Other ongoing city closures