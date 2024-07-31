Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning

It’s expected to be a sizzling end to July and the start of August in Toronto and the GTA, as the humidex is expected to soar to near 40 over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the region, as a “hot and humid airmass is expected to arrive” on Wednesday.

The national weather agency says temperatures of 30-32 C are forecast during the day but it will feel more like 40 C when the humidity is factored in.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the warning states.

It also says a cooler airmass may arrive by Thursday night.

However, 680 News Radio Toronto meteorologist Jill Taylor says the intense humidity could stick around until Friday, with cooler air moving in by Saturday at the earliest – in time for the Civic Holiday long weekend.

Environment Canada cautions that while the extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, the health risks are greater for seniors, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

“Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle,” the national weather agency warns.

In response to the heat warning, the City of Toronto is extending hours at seven outdoor pools until 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool

Giovanni Caboto Pool

McGregor Park Community Centre

Monarch Park

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool

Smithfield Park Outdoor Pool

Meanwhile, with one day left to go before the end of the month, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport.

According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of 214.8 millimetres of rain fell at the airport this month, breaking a record set back in October of 1954 when Hurricane Hazel dropped 213.8 millimetres of rain on the GTA.