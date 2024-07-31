Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning

Berczy Park Dog Fountain in Toronto on July 31, 2024
Berczy Park Dog Fountain in Toronto on July 31, 2024. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 31, 2024 9:56 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 10:31 am.

It’s expected to be a sizzling end to July and the start of August in Toronto and the GTA, as the humidex is expected to soar to near 40 over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the region, as a “hot and humid airmass is expected to arrive” on Wednesday.

The national weather agency says temperatures of 30-32 C are forecast during the day but it will feel more like 40 C when the humidity is factored in.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the warning states.

It also says a cooler airmass may arrive by Thursday night.

However, 680 News Radio Toronto meteorologist Jill Taylor says the intense humidity could stick around until Friday, with cooler air moving in by Saturday at the earliest – in time for the Civic Holiday long weekend.

Environment Canada cautions that while the extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, the health risks are greater for seniors, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

“Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle,” the national weather agency warns.

In response to the heat warning, the City of Toronto is extending hours at seven outdoor pools until 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday:

  • Alex Duff Memorial Pool
  • Giovanni Caboto Pool
  • McGregor Park Community Centre
  • Monarch Park
  • North Toronto Memorial Community Centre
  • Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool
  • Smithfield Park Outdoor Pool

Meanwhile, with one day left to go before the end of the month, July has officially broken the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport.

According to historical data provided by Environment Canada, a total of 214.8 millimetres of rain fell at the airport this month, breaking a record set back in October of 1954 when Hurricane Hazel dropped 213.8 millimetres of rain on the GTA.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

10m ago

Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police
Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police

Toronto police say hate crime calls have decreased by over 30 per cent in the month of July. However, over the last year, occurrences are up 55 per cent when compared with the year before, according...

17m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

3h ago

Youths charged for shooting people with gel-bead gun in Vaughan, police discourage use of replica firearms
Youths charged for shooting people with gel-bead gun in Vaughan, police discourage use of replica firearms

York Regional Police is warning members of the public to be aware of a rise in the use of gel-bead guns after separate incidents of youths shooting people at random in Vaughan. On July 27, officers...

19m ago

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

10m ago

Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police
Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police

Toronto police say hate crime calls have decreased by over 30 per cent in the month of July. However, over the last year, occurrences are up 55 per cent when compared with the year before, according...

17m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

3h ago

Youths charged for shooting people with gel-bead gun in Vaughan, police discourage use of replica firearms
Youths charged for shooting people with gel-bead gun in Vaughan, police discourage use of replica firearms

York Regional Police is warning members of the public to be aware of a rise in the use of gel-bead guns after separate incidents of youths shooting people at random in Vaughan. On July 27, officers...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Storm risk returns for the long weekend
Storm risk returns for the long weekend

Hot nights continue before the storm risk is back for the long weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos