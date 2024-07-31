Proposal to block casino plans OK’d for Arkansas ballot; medical marijuana backers given more time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal aimed at blocking a planned casino in Arkansas qualified for the November ballot on Wednesday after election officials said supporters turned in more than enough signatures to qualify.

A campaign to ease restrictions on the state’s medical marijuana program, meanwhile, fell short of the signatures required but qualified for an additional 30 days to circulate petitions.

Secretary of State John Thurston’s office said it verified that Local Voters in Charge, the group behind the casino measure, submitted at least 116,200 valid signatures from registered voters — surpassing the 90,704 needed to qualify.

The group’s proposed constitutional amendment would repeal the license granted for a Pope County casino that has been hung up by legal challenges for the past several years. Pope County was one of four sites where casinos were allowed to be built under a constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2018. Casinos have already been set up in the other three locations.

The state Racing Commission in June awarded Cherokee Nation Entertainment the license for the casino.

“In record numbers, Arkansas voters have stated the obvious – casinos should not be forced into communities that do not want them,” Local Voters in Charge spokesman Hans Stiritz said in a statement. “Our state’s motto ‘Regnat Populus’ – ‘The People Rule’ – is a promise that that we can fulfill by supporting Local Voter Control of Casino Gambling in November.”

The casino initiative is funded by Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, which has contributed at least $5.3 million to the campaign. Cherokee Nation Businesses has contributed $775,000 to Investing in Arkansas, the campaign opposing the measure.

“This ballot measure is nothing but a ploy by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma – a rejected casino operator – to change the Arkansas constitution to protect its business interests in another state,” Natalie Ghidotti, Investing in Arkansas’ vice chairman, said in a statement.

Thurston’s office said supporters of the marijuana measure had submitted no fewer than 77,000 valid signatures, falling short of the requirement but qualifying for 30 additional days to gather signatures.

The medical marijuana proposal expands a legalization measure that the state’s voters approved in 2016. The proposed constitutional amendment, if approved by voters, would broaden the definition of medical professionals who can certify patients for medical cannabis

“This strong show of support reflects Arkansans’ enthusiasm for an amendment that will reduce barriers to accessing medical marijuana and lower the costs associated with obtaining and maintaining a medical marijuana card,” Bill Paschall with Arkansans for Patient Access said in a statement.

The moves on the ballot measures comes as the state Supreme Court is considering whether to reverse Thurston’s decision to reject petitions that were submitted in favor of an abortion-rights ballot measure.

Thurston’s office has asserted the group did not follow state requirements regarding documentation of paid signature gatherers. Organizers appealed that decision, saying they followed state law.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press