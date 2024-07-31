Proposal to block casino plans OK’d for Arkansas ballot; medical marijuana backers given more time

FILE - Boxes of petitions for proposal aimed at blocking a planned casino are delivered to the Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on July 5, 2024. Election officials said Wednesday, July 31, that the proposal had enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

By Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 6:16 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 6:42 pm.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal aimed at blocking a planned casino in Arkansas qualified for the November ballot on Wednesday after election officials said supporters turned in more than enough signatures to qualify.

A campaign to ease restrictions on the state’s medical marijuana program, meanwhile, fell short of the signatures required but qualified for an additional 30 days to circulate petitions.

Secretary of State John Thurston’s office said it verified that Local Voters in Charge, the group behind the casino measure, submitted at least 116,200 valid signatures from registered voters — surpassing the 90,704 needed to qualify.

The group’s proposed constitutional amendment would repeal the license granted for a Pope County casino that has been hung up by legal challenges for the past several years. Pope County was one of four sites where casinos were allowed to be built under a constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2018. Casinos have already been set up in the other three locations.

The state Racing Commission in June awarded Cherokee Nation Entertainment the license for the casino.

“In record numbers, Arkansas voters have stated the obvious – casinos should not be forced into communities that do not want them,” Local Voters in Charge spokesman Hans Stiritz said in a statement. “Our state’s motto ‘Regnat Populus’ – ‘The People Rule’ – is a promise that that we can fulfill by supporting Local Voter Control of Casino Gambling in November.”

The casino initiative is funded by Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, which has contributed at least $5.3 million to the campaign. Cherokee Nation Businesses has contributed $775,000 to Investing in Arkansas, the campaign opposing the measure.

“This ballot measure is nothing but a ploy by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma – a rejected casino operator – to change the Arkansas constitution to protect its business interests in another state,” Natalie Ghidotti, Investing in Arkansas’ vice chairman, said in a statement.

Thurston’s office said supporters of the marijuana measure had submitted no fewer than 77,000 valid signatures, falling short of the requirement but qualifying for 30 additional days to gather signatures.

The medical marijuana proposal expands a legalization measure that the state’s voters approved in 2016. The proposed constitutional amendment, if approved by voters, would broaden the definition of medical professionals who can certify patients for medical cannabis

“This strong show of support reflects Arkansans’ enthusiasm for an amendment that will reduce barriers to accessing medical marijuana and lower the costs associated with obtaining and maintaining a medical marijuana card,” Bill Paschall with Arkansans for Patient Access said in a statement.

The moves on the ballot measures comes as the state Supreme Court is considering whether to reverse Thurston’s decision to reject petitions that were submitted in favor of an abortion-rights ballot measure.

Thurston’s office has asserted the group did not follow state requirements regarding documentation of paid signature gatherers. Organizers appealed that decision, saying they followed state law.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

1h ago

Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'
Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'

Durham Regional Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only after a citizen recently called to complain that the sound of police sirens on the weekend were annoying him. "I'm a...

51m ago

Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested
Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested

A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Wednesday. Toronto police were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets shortly before 4:45 p.m. for reports that a male...

35m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

1h ago

Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'
Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'

Durham Regional Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only after a citizen recently called to complain that the sound of police sirens on the weekend were annoying him. "I'm a...

51m ago

Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested
Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested

A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Wednesday. Toronto police were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets shortly before 4:45 p.m. for reports that a male...

35m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:26
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia

It's do or die for Canada's Olympic Women's Soccer team Wednesday afternoon as they gear up to face off against Colombia, and the game comes after team Canada lost its appeal of a six point penalty. Arash Madani reports from Nice, France.

5h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:34
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack

British police have arrested a teenage boy after 11 children and 2 adults were stabbed at a dance class in Southport. Karling Donoghue details the deadly attack and how officials are responding.
More Videos