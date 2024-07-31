Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities.

The RCMP Central Region says the case was centred in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Newmarket.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Matt Peggs will be joined by members of the RCMP’s integrated national security enforcement team.

No other details were immediately available.