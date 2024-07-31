Rogers announced as top sponsor for TIFF 2024

Rogers has become the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) top sponsor, replacing former lead sponsor Bell.

TIFF announced the news on Wednesday, confirming Rogers as the Presenting Sponsor of the 49th festival and the TIFF People’s Choice Awards.

“Rogers and TIFF share more than deep roots in our home city — we share a commitment to building a rich legacy in Canadian culture and entertainment, which we’re thrilled to celebrate as we welcome Rogers as the first-ever Presenting Sponsor of this year’s Festival,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

“Rogers is involved in all aspects of the industry, and their partnership amplifies our ability to celebrate a wider range of stories. With Rogers on board, we look forward to an impactful and unforgettable experience for festival attendees as we get closer to celebrating our 50th anniversary.”

Bell announced it was withdrawing from the sponsorship at the end of 2023. Bell had been a festival partner since 1995 and had its name on TIFF’s downtown headquarters (TIFF Bell Lightbox), located in the heart of the entertainment district on King Street West.

In 2022, sponsors contributed about $13.4 million to TIFF, which amounted to 28 per cent of its total revenues.

“As Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, we’re proud to partner with TIFF this year to showcase the best film and entertainment from Canada and around the world,” said Terrie Tweddle, Rogers’ Chief Brand and Communications Officer.

“TIFF is one of the best film festivals in the world and we’re proud to support it and connect more Canadians to the best content and best experiences.”

TIFF said Rogers customers will enjoy access to VIP experiences of festival screenings and other exclusive experiences as part of its new national program. The sponsorship will begin on Sept. 3 at a VIP kick-off, red carpet event in Yorkville and an event at the Four Seasons Hotel.

The film festival runs from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews