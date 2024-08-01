‘Bel-Air’ actor Adrian Holmes to host third annual Legacy Awards

“Bel Air” actor Adrian Holmes will host the third edition of The Legacy Awards.

The Welsh-born, Vancouver-based star of the Peacock drama says he’s excited to give back to the country where all his dreams began.

The show, co-founded by Scarborough brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James, features performances, awards presentations and tributes honouring both established and emerging Black Canadian talent.

This year’s honourees, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Submissions for the Fan Choice Digital Content Creator Award, which allows fans to choose their favourite Black-identifying Canadian digital content creators, are open today.

The Legacy Awards will broadcast live on CBC and CBC Gem on Sept., 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press