One of two red panda cubs at Toronto Zoo has died

A red panda cub
A red panda cub is seen in the care of Toronto Zoo officials in this undated photo. TORONTO ZOO/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 1, 2024 5:10 pm.

The Toronto Zoo says one of two red panda cubs born earlier in the spring has died.

Zoo officials say the smaller of the two cubs was brought to the facility’s Wildlife Health Center after he was observed not drinking well, had a reduced appetite and felt cold to the touch. He was placed in an incubator in the intensive care unit and despite all efforts, he passed away on Wednesday.

“The first few months of red panda cubs’ lives are a critical period, which highlights how fragile this species is whether under human care or in the wild,” the Zoo said in a statement. “While this outcome is not unexpected given their high mortality rate in their first year, we are truly saddened by this loss.”

A post-mortem revealed the six-week-old cub had no fat reserve, likely due to the recent reduced milk production from his mother, and an intestinal blockage. There were also signs of aspiration in the lungs which officials say is not uncommon when syringe supplementing newborns.

Officials say the second cub, a female, currently appears healthy, but add it will be some time before her future is secure.

The cubs’ mother Sakura, a geriatric 10-year-old, arrived at the Zoo earlier this year to spend her retirement. It came as a surprise when officials learned she was pregnant as females her age are typically past their breeding cycle.

Sakura recently began experiencing significant health issues and showing behaviours suggestive of abnormal neurological activity and a decision was made to begin supplemental feedings for the cubs earlier this week after her condition recently worsened. They say Sakura is currently stable and receiving medical treatment while continuing to care for her remaining cub.

A week ago the Zoo announced the passing of a two-year-old Masai giraffe while undergoing a medical procedure.

