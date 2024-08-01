Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 1, 2024 8:13 pm.

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large crowds attend various loud events in the area.

The neighbourhood is home to a number of event spaces including stackt Market, the Bentway and the Fort York historical grounds, all of which play host to numerous events throughout the year, sometimes simultaneously.

“I live downtown. I signed up for street cars honking, sirens, the Gardener traffic – that’s like my lullaby,” said local resident Monika.

“This [past] Sunday was extra bad because there was an all-day event at stackt and then there was one at the Bentway.”

Monika says the combination of the two prolonged events had her windows shaking for hours and she couldn’t escape the noise.

“It’s a constant rattling hum … a vibrant city doesn’t have to vibrate all the time,” she said.

“There’s nothing people in the area can do. With condo rules – you can’t just pop out the windows, put in what you want. So in terms of mitigating sound, it is pretty much just try cranking it down a bit? I’m sure people will still be dancing. They’ll still be drinking. They will still be having a great time.”

With the approval of the ward’s councillor, the city grants concerts and events noise exemption permits, which allow for levels to go up to 85 decibels as opposed to 55, measured 20 metres from the source. Monika feels in residential areas, that needs to change.

“The issue that me and some of the other people I’ve chatted with in the community is that the current level of 85 decibels is way too high … we definitely want to support these places, but reduce the decibel level on the exemption permit,” she said.

“We need to keep [arts and culture activities] going on. But at the same time, if it’s a few thousand people cranking up the volume to the point that other people can’t listen to their music inside … it’s just not neighbourly.”

The City of Toronto tells CityNews that updates to the noise bylaw were adopted by City Council in February and March and those related to noise exemptions will come into effect in September. They will differentiate between lower-impact and higher-impact activities and additional conditions will be placed on the latter.

“The additional conditions for higher impact events may include; adhering to specific orientation of equipment, installation of sound dampeners or deadeners as well as requiring the applicant to pay for the City to monitor the sound levels,” said City of Toronto senior communications coordinator Shane Gerard.

Monika has her doubts.

“In the exemption permit, there’s [already] a line [saying that] speakers cannot face residential area. Well, good luck. Pretty much everywhere here is residential,” she said.

After submitting a noise complaint recently, Monika said a bylaw officer told her event speakers at stackt market face the railway tracks so as not to be blasting into the homes directly across the street, above the Farm Boy.

“But guess what? That means the sound goes directly across the tracks and the Fort and like a wave, crashes into my home,” she said.

Other updates to the noise bylaw state that for amplified sound activity, the noise will now be measured from the lot line of the event instead of 20 metres from the source. But the level limit remains at 85 decibels.

“City Council approved adding C-weighted measurements to decibel conditions for noise exemption permits, which is a more accurate measurement of bass sounds. These updates better reflect reasonable limits for compliance and, in consultation with an acoustical engineer, staff did not determine it necessary to lower the existing 85dBA limit,” said Gerard, when asked specifically about the threshold number.

He added the city has gone through extensive rounds of consultations regarding how best to accommodate all parties with respect to noise exemption permits and each application is carefully considered.

“City staff work individually with those requesting noise exemption permits to ensure their sound set-ups are optimized for the location they are at,” he said.

Meanwhile, Monika says she’s trying everything she can to cope with the sound levels in her home, “in hopes of minimizing exposure to unhealthy levels of unwanted sound and vibration.”

“I’ve actually had to sort of redo my entire apartment, move my living room into my den [where it’s quieter],” she said.

“They forget that people live down here too.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

52m ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

3h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

4h ago

Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'
Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'

Provincial police are searching for a man and a woman they say walked away from a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Ajax. Police say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401...

1h ago

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

52m ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

3h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

4h ago

Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'
Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'

Provincial police are searching for a man and a woman they say walked away from a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Ajax. Police say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Remaining hot and humid through long weekend
Remaining hot and humid through long weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with the chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

2h ago

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

21h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

22h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

22h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.
More Videos